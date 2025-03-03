Xiaomi Unveils New Modular Optical System at MWC 2025

Technology News
Xiaomi Modular Optical System includes a 35mm full aspherical glass lens.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Modular Optical System has a customised M4/3 sensor

  • Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will launch in India on March 11
  • They come with Leica branded triple and quad rear camera units
  • Xiaomi unveiled the Photography Kit Legend Edition for 15 Ultra
Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 15 Ultra alongside the standard Xiaomi 15 handset in global markets on Sunday, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The phones are confirmed to launch in India on March 11. The base variant was initially unveiled in China alongside a Pro option, which is not launching globally. Meanwhile, the company demonstrated a new imaging technology called the Xiaomi Modular Optical System. It includes a customised external lens that can allow users to capture DSLR-level images.

Xiaomi Modular Optical System

The company introduced the Xiaomi Modular Optical System at MWC 2025. The technology is at its concept stage and has yet to be available for the public. In the teaser, a customised vanilla Xiaomi 15 handset appears with a MagSafe-like magnetic ring on the back. A custom camera module with a large sensor and a zoom lens can be attached via the ring.

The design by Xiaomi allows the external camera lens to integrate with the smartphone's hardware, the company explains. This means users can edit and share the images captured through this external lens directly, just like with native lenses. It uses the company's LaserLink technology which supports almost instantaneous data transfer.

The Xiaomi Modular Optical System includes a 100-megapixel Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor paired with a 35mm all-aspherical glass lens with large aperture. It is claimed to offer good low-light imaging performance. 

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are confirmed to launch in India on March 11 at 12pm IST. The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets and carry Leica-branded cameras. They ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and support 90W wired and up to 80W wireless fast charging. 

Xiaomi also introduced the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition at MWC 2025 with a USB Type-C camera grip and a detachable shutter button.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi Modular Optical System, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15, MWC 2025
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Uber for Teens Service With Parental Control Features Begins Rolling Out in India
