OnePlus 13 has been rumoured to launch in October, and a company executive seemingly confirmed on Wednesday that the handset will indeed arrive later this month. This will be the China launch of the smartphone, and a global debut is expected sometime later this year. Alongside confirming the launch timeline, the executive claimed that the OnePlus 13 will receive a “big leap” in performance. Rumours have claimed that the phone could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline Confirmed

In a Weibo post, OnePlus China President Louis Lee revealed that the OnePlus 13 smartphone will be launched this month. So, the smartphone will be the first to run on ColorOS 15. This is not surprising given that OnePlus phones come with Oppo's Android-based skin instead of the slightly modified Oxygen OS, which was added outside of China.

Lee also highlighted that the upcoming flagship smartphone will also mark a significant upgrade in performance. He said, “With the latest Snapdragon flagship chip, OnePlus13 has made a "big leap" in both performance release and overall fluency, reaching a height never seen before in Android.”

This improvement is likely coming on the back of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is also expected to be released this month. The new chipset is expected to feature the new generation of the company's dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), which could offer faster performance for both artificial intelligence (AI)-related workflows and otherwise.

While India is not likely to see the ColorOS 15 on the OnePlus 13, Lee highlighted that the operating system will feature a new Tidal Engine and Aurora Engine, which is said to offer faster performance and smoother animation.

OnePlus 13 Rumoured Specifications

Based on previous reports, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The second generation of the BOE oriental screen is said to outperform the existing BOE X1 display seen on the OnePlus 12.

Another report claimed that the smartphone could sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor fitted within the display circuitry. It could also support super eye protection and soft edge four-level depth. It is also said to feature a super ceramic glass back panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.