ZTE is reportedly preparing to expand its Blade smartphone lineup with a new model, the ZTE Blade V80 Vita. While the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the new device, a prominent tipster has leaked what appears to be the first image of the upcoming phone, revealing the potential design. The leaked render suggests the ZTE Blade V80 Vita could draw design inspirations from Apple's iPhone 17 series. The phone is shown sporting a triple rear camera setup.

ZTE Blade V80 Vita Design Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted an alleged image of the ZTE Blade V80 Vita on X. The leaked render showcases the phone in a blue shade from multiple angles, highlighting its design. It features thin bezels, a hole-punch cutout on the display, and rounded corners.

ZTE Blade V80 Vita pic.twitter.com/Z8aXmZcf5D — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 10, 2025

At the rear, the ZTE Blade V80 Vita is seen with a wide rectangular camera island that stretches across nearly the entire width of the device. It has a triple camera setup, and an LED flash is positioned at the right edge. The bottom-right corner of the camera module includes a red circle with the word 'Neo' inscribed.

The overall design language of the ZTE Blade V80 Vita resembles that of the iPhone 17 series, especially the iPhone 17 Pro, with a similar camera layout. On the right edge, it has a red power button along with the volume rocker. The left side appears to include the SIM tray and a customizable button. It also seems to house a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom edge of the phone alongside the USB Type-C charging port.

We can expect more details, like specifications, pricing, and launch timeline of the ZTE Blade V80 Vita to surface online in the coming weeks. The device is likely to debut as an affordable offering with upgrades over last year's ZTE Blade V70.

The ZTE Blade V70 was launched in China in November last year with a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. It carries up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device has a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.