CMF Phone 2 Pro First Impressions

CMF by Nothing made its debut in India last year with its CMF Phone 1. The phone became a hit among users as it provided some unique propositions to the customers and became quite popular, all thanks to its modular design language wherein one can easily change the back panel, add accessories, and more. Now, banking on the same success, the brand has introduced its next-generation CMF smartphone in India with the launch of CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The latest handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and a 256GB option is available for a price tag of Rs. 20,999. The company's newest model brings the same DIY level for changing the back panel, attaching new accessories, and more. Moreover, the handset also brings the latest features and specifications to the table, some of which could be considered segment-leading. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and here's what you need to know in these first impressions.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in four colour options: White, Black, Light Green, and Orange.

Let's start with the design first. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with some improved design features as compared to its predecessor. The overall finish has improved drastically. The phone is available in four colour options: White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. Interestingly, the Black and Light Green come with a glass-like texture, which mimics frosted glass. The White colour option offers a sandstone finish at the back, while the Orange comes with a metallic finish. I got the Light Green colour option for the review, and it surely looks much more premium than the CMF Phone 1 (Review).

The glass-like finish on the back panel feels smooth when you touch it. Of course, you have four screws so that you can easily remove the case and add the above-mentioned option, which is sold as a part of accessories. The Phone 2 Pro is 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 185 grams, which is sleeker and lighter than the previous generation CMF Phone 1 (8mm in thickness and 197 grams in weight). The handset also comes with an IP54 rating, which makes it water and dust-resistant.

The handset comes equipped with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display that offers good brightness in outdoor conditions.

Moving on, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is loaded with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display. The screen comes with a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels. The company has also added 3,000nits of peak brightness, 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and panda glass protection. The display looks improved and offers some punchy colours during initial testing, though we are yet to fully test the capabilities in different situations.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. The chipset claims to offer 10 percent faster CPU and up to 5 percent graphic improvement over the Dimensity 7300 processor present in the CMF Phone 1. However, these claims have yet to be tested, so stay tuned with us for an in-depth review. The handset runs on Nothing OS 3.2, which is based on Android 15. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. Interestingly, the phone also comes with Essential Space, which was introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel.

Moving on, the Phone 2 Pro is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset comes loaded with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, EIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 20x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is loaded with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

Apart from this, the handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support. Interestingly, the company is offering a power brick with Indian units. The device also supports 5W reverse wired charging support as well, which is a good thing.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.

To conclude, the CMF Phone 2 Pro seems to be a good option at this price point. The handset brings some improvements over the CMF Phone 1. As far as the competition is concerned, the phone will give stiff competition to the Oppo K13, Realme P3, Poco X7, and more.