Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models; Oppo May Be Working on Ultra-Thin Phone

The tipster added that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely feature a 6.8-inch 2K display with eye protection technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 12:21 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models; Oppo May Be Working on Ultra-Thin Phone

Oppo Find X8 Ultra (pictured) features a Hasselblad-backed 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely feature a 6.8-inch 2K display
  • The handset could get a battery larger than 7000mAh but under 8000mAh
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra may get larger periscope camera sensors
Oppo launched the Find X9 series in China on October 16, including two models, the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoCs. A third model, likely called the Find X9 Ultra, is expected to be announced later this year. Ahead of its expected launch, a tipster has revealed the flagship's battery details, hinting that it could house the largest battery among Ultra-branded smartphones or other flagship models in the same segment from rival brands. 

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack the Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature the biggest battery among Ultra-branded smartphones or other flagship models in the same segment from competing brands, according to a post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese). While the exact capacity remains undisclosed, Oppo has previously stated that “no 7000mAh, no flagship,” suggesting that the X9 Ultra could come equipped with a battery of at least 7000mAh.

An earlier Weibo post from the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to have a battery larger than 7000mAh but under 8000mAh.

Notably, the latest Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are backed by 7500mAh and 7025mAh cells, respectively, both with 80W wired fast charging support. The existing Oppo Find X8 Ultra comes with a 6,100mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The tipster added that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely feature a 6.8-inch 2K display with eye protection technology. Reports suggest that the device will sport a quad-camera setup, including two periscope telephoto lenses. According to the tipster, both periscope cameras have been upgraded with larger sensors, significantly enhancing image quality across macro, portrait, and zoom modes.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 6x periscope camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral lens.

The tipster also revealed that Oppo is developing an ultra-thin smartphone, though its name and series remain unconfirmed. It could belong to either the Oppo Find or Oppo Reno lineup. The same source recently reported that Xiaomi is working on a similar device, said to be called the Xiaomi 17 Air.








