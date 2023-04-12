Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G First Impressions: Making a Bold Statement

A folding smartphone for the price of a flip.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 12 April 2023 21:01 IST
Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G First Impressions: Making a Bold Statement

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is priced at Rs. 88,888 in India

Highlights
  • The Phantom V Fold is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • It features a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging
  • It has a 7.85-inch folding display

For a smartphone company that has been focused on the budget and mid-range segment since its inception, it was a big surprise when Tecno went all-in and unveiled its first folding smartphone during MWC 2023. Dubbed the Phantom V Fold 5G, this horizontal folding smartphone is a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, and will be made entirely in India. This could be one of the reasons for its highly aggressive price of Rs. 88,888, which is around where we usually find vertically folding or flip smartphones. Tecno recently launched this phone in India, and we got to spend some time with it. Here's what we think.


It is only natural to draw comparisons with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and looking at its specs, the new Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is pretty well-equipped. From its flagship-grade 4nm SoC and up to 512GB of storage, to its massive 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display, it checks all the important boxes. The phone itself is bulky, just like any other folding phone of this type, and is meant to be used with two hands. It is on the heavier side too. When folded, there's virtually no visible gap between the two halves, which I quite like. At its thickest point (near the hinge), the Phantom V Fold 5G is still slimmer than the competition at 14.5mm.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G has an aluminium frame. The company has developed a proprietary hinge which it says minimises the crease. This can still be felt if you run your finger across the centre of the folding screen, but it's is only visible at extreme angles. The outer display also has a gentle curve on one side which is an interesting design choice. The ports and buttons are where you'd expect them to be, and the power button also houses the fingerprint sensor. In my brief time with this phone, its build quality seemed to be decent, although I did notice a bit of play in the hinge when the phone was folded.

tecno phantom v fold 5g first look ports gadgets360 ww

The crease of the folding display (left) is only visible at extreme angles

 

The back panel of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G's black variant is made from recycled plastic waste, while the white variant uses an “organic silicon leather” material. There's a distinctive camera module on the back which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2X optical zoom. The selfie camera on the outer screen is a 32-megapixel sensor, while the folding screen gets a 16-megapixel sensor in a hole-punch cutout. The camera app has a lot of extra features to take advantage of the folding screen and we'll explore all of them in the full review.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G runs HiOS 13 Fold, which is based on Android 13. Tecno says that over 1,000 apps have been optimised to take advantage of the folding display and should work in split-screen and multi-window modes. While the display can stay unfolded at about 90 degrees, I found that it doesn't hold its position very well if you try to leave it open it at other angles. I'm curious to see how this will affect day to day use and productivity.

tecno phantom v fold 5g first look outer Screen gadgets360 ee

The outer display of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel

 

The Phantom V Fold lacks wireless charging, but makes up for that with a large 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging. According to Tecno, the Phantom V Fold 5G should be able to charge completely in under an hour. Its outer display is a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel, while the inside gets a 7.85-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The Phantom V Fold 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is the most affordable folding phone of its kind in India at the moment, and that by itself should pique the interest of many who are looking to get their first foldable. The advantages of a horizontal folding phone versus a vertical one are undeniable, and worth considering now that you can get either type for roughly the same price. However, this is Tecno's first stab at the premium smartphone market in India and it'll be interesting to see how buyers respond to the Phantom V Fold 5G. We'll have our full review of this phone ready in due time, so make sure you don't miss that.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, tecno Phantom V Fold 5G, tecno Phantom V Fold 5G price, tecno Phantom V Fold 5G price in India, tecno Phantom V Fold 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A1 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade is Just Some Hours Away; Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G First Impressions: Making a Bold Statement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  2. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
  3. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  5. Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available at This Discounted Price
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G First Impressions: Making a Bold Statement
  10. Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter India Pulled Posts on BBC Modi Documentary
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Launches Live Caller ID for iPhone Users: All Details
  2. WhatsApp's Companion Mode Reportedly Rolling Out to All Android Beta Testers
  3. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade is Just Some Hours Away; Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm
  4. Opera Browser for iOS Gets Free Inbuilt VPN, Allows Users to Browse Web Privately
  5. Oppo A1 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Older People Perceive AI as More Human-Like Than Younger Adults: Study
  7. Elon Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter India Pulled Posts on BBC Documentary Critical of Modi
  8. PhonePe Raises $100 Million From General Atlantic, Investors During Ongoing Fundraise
  9. Cardano Whales Increase Accumulation Activities, Data from Last Two Weeks Shows
  10. 'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.