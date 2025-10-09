Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy M16 5G, which was introduced in March. In the days leading up to its launch, the South Korean tech conglomerate has revealed some details about the upcoming handset, including its design and a few key specifications. It will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.

From launch date and expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G ahead of launch.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G India Launch Details

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be launched in India on October 10. However, it is yet to be announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G launch's livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G could be priced under Rs. 15,000. It is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G, which starts at Rs. 11,499 for 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Post launch, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also put up a microsite dedicated to the phone's launch.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Features and Specifications

Based on official information from Samsung, along with leaks from credible sources, here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, including its design, display, camera, and other specifications.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is teased to be available in two colour options — Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black. Its design appears to be similar to the Galaxy M16 5G, with a vertical pill-shaped camera island at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The handset is confirmed to have an IP54 dust and water ingress protection rating.

In terms of dimensions, it is teased to have a 7.5mm thickness. The power and volume buttons may be placed on the left side, while the right side of the handset is expected to be left clean.

Display

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy M17 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top, for screen protection against accidental drops.

Performance and Software

Since Samsung's A-Series, F-Series, and M-Series handsets boast similar specifications, the Galaxy M17 5G's processor could be the same as the one offered on the recently introduced Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G. The phones are powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G may run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. It will support AI features like Google's Circle to Search.

Cameras

As per the company, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will have a triple rear camera setup. It will include a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The handset is also claimed to have a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The company says it will boast several photography features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Battery

Although Samsung is yet to announce the battery details of the Galaxy M17 5G, it is speculated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G. The handset is expected to support wired fast charging at 25W.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the India launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G.

