A pair of stars, designated D9, has been identified orbiting Sagittarius A, the supermassive black hole at the core of the Milky Way, according to a study published in Nature Communications. This is the first time a binary star system has been detected in close proximity to such an immense gravitational force. The finding was made using data from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT). The binary system, described as a young stellar pair, was observed in the S cluster, a densely packed region of stars and other objects near Sagittarius A. D9's existence offers critical insights into how stars and their systems can survive in environments characterised by extreme gravitational forces.

The lead researcher, Florian Peißker from the University of Cologne, stated in Nature Communications that this discovery challenges previous assumptions about the hostile nature of black hole surroundings, stating that black holes may not be as destructive as we thought.

Significance of the Binary System

Reportedly, binary star systems, which involve two stars orbiting each other, are commonly found across the universe. However, their presence near a supermassive black hole was previously thought unlikely due to the destabilising effects of the black hole's intense gravity. D9, believed to be about 2.7 million years old, is expected to merge into a single star within the next one million years due to these forces.

According to Michal Zajaček, a researcher at Masaryk University, in a statement, gas and dust surrounding D9 suggest the binary system formed near the black hole, defying long-standing theories about star formation in such conditions.

Implications for Future Research

The discovery was made using a combination of data from ESO's SINFONI and ERIS instruments, revealing recurring patterns in D9's light spectrum. Researchers suggest this finding could enhance understanding of other enigmatic objects in the S cluster, including the so-called G objects. With advancements in instruments like ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, further exploration of this unique environment is anticipated.