Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says

Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says

Starliner has been docked to the ISS for 63 of the maximum 90 days it can stay.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2024 18:01 IST
Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

NASA has delayed its upcoming SpaceX mission to prioritise fixing the Starliner

Highlights
  • Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore are stuck in space
  • Boeing and NASA are working to fix the faulty Starliner
  • The Starliner mission was initially scheduled for eight days on the ISS
Advertisement

NASA officials said on Wednesday the two astronauts delivered to the International Space Station in June by Boeing's Starliner could return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February 2025 if Starliner is still deemed unsafe to return to Earth.

The US space agency has been discussing potential plans with SpaceX to leave two seats empty on an upcoming Crew Dragon launch for NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who became the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner capsule.

The astronauts' test mission, initially expected to last about eight days on the station, has been drawn out by issues on Starliner's propulsion system that have increasingly called into question the spacecraft's ability to safely return them to Earth as planned.

A Boeing spokesperson said if NASA decides to change Starliner's mission, the company "will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return."

Thruster failures during Starliner's initial approach to the ISS in June and several leaks of helium - used to pressurise those thrusters - have set Boeing off on a testing campaign to understand the cause and propose fixes to NASA, which has the final say. Recent results have unearthed new information, causing greater alarm about a safe return.

The latest test data have stirred disagreements and debate within NASA about whether to accept the risk of a Starliner return to Earth, or make the call to use Crew Dragon instead.

Using a SpaceX craft to return astronauts that Boeing had planned to bring back on Starliner would be a major blow to an aerospace giant that has struggled for years to compete with SpaceX and its more experienced Crew Dragon.

Starliner has been docked to the ISS for 63 of the maximum 90 days it can stay, and it is parked at the same port that Crew Dragon will have to use to deliver the upcoming astronaut crew.

Early Tuesday morning, NASA, using a SpaceX rocket and a Northrop Grumman capsule, delivered a routine shipment of food and supplies to the station, including extra clothes for Wilmore and Williams.

Starliner's high-stakes mission is a final test required before NASA can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut flights to and from the ISS. Crew Dragon received NASA approval for astronaut flights in 2020.

Starliner development has been set back by management issues and numerous engineering problems. It has cost Boeing $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13,431 crore) since 2016, including $125 million (roughly Rs. 1,049 crore) from Starliner's current test mission, securities filings show.

Concerns at NASA

A meeting this week of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which oversees Starliner, ended with some officials disagreeing with a plan to accept Boeing's testing data and use Starliner to bring the astronauts home, officials said during a news conference.

"We didn't poll in a way that led to a conclusion," Commercial Crew Program chief Steve Stich said.

"We heard from a lot of folks that had concerns, and the decision was not clear," Ken Bowersox, NASA's space operations chief, added.

A Boeing executive was not at the Wednesday press conference.

While no decision has been made on using Starliner or Crew Dragon, NASA has been buying Boeing more time to do more testing and gather more data to build a better case to trust Starliner. Sometime next week is when NASA expects to decide, officials said.

The agency on Tuesday delayed by more than a month SpaceX's upcoming Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, that is expected to send three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the ISS.

NASA's ISS program chief said the agency has not yet decided which astronauts they would pull off the mission for Wilmore and Williams if needed.

Boeing's testing so far has shown that four of Starliner's jets had failed in June because they overheated and automatically turned off, while other thrusters re-fired during tests appeared weaker than normal because of some restriction to their propellant.

Ground tests in late July at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico have helped reveal that the thrusters' overheating causes a teflon seal to warp, choking propellant tubes for the thrusters and thereby weakening their thrust.

"That, I would say, upped the level of discomfort, and not having a total understanding of the physics of what's happening," Stich said, describing why NASA now appears more willing to discuss a Crew Dragon contingency after previously downplaying such a prospect to reporters.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Boeing, Starliner, SpaceX, International Space Station
Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gadgets for Creators

Related Stories

Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  2. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  5. Top Deals on ANC Headphones, Earphones During Amazon Great Freedom Festival
  6. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  8. Realme Will Debut Latest Innovation in Fast Charging Technology Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
  2. WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified
  3. Samsung Has Reportedly Patented a New Under-Display Camera Technology
  4. Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs
  5. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  6. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
  7. Giottus Announces Block Bash Web3 Hackathon in India with a $10,000 Prize Pool: Details
  8. Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14
  9. Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says
  10. Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »