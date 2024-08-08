Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gadgets for Creators

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on ring lights, GoPro cameras, gimbals, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 16:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gadgets for Creators

Photo Credit: Amazon

Buyers will also get additional discounts on using SBI credit cards during the sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival started at noon on August 6
  • It will continue till the midnight of August 11
  • The Amazon sale offers discounts on a wide range of items
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, the e-commerce giant's annual sale on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day celebrations, is currently underway. The sale brings discounts on a wide range of products across various categories. Consumers can find smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances, cameras, and more at slashed prices during this period. The Amazon sale started for all users at noon on August 6 and will continue till midnight on August 11. Those who create content on social media platforms can also find different products with offers.

While the sale offers discounts on products, buyers can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount upon using SBI bank credit cards. Those with SBI bank accounts can also avail of the same discount when opting for an equated monthly installment (EMI) transaction. Amazon Pay UPI is also offering cashback to users. Additional coupon discounts and exchange offers will also be available on specific products.

If you are a video content creator looking to upgrade or buy new devices to improve the quality of your videos, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is a good opportunity. Devices such as ring lights, gimbals, wireless microphones, GoPro cameras, and more are being offered with discounts. We have curated a list of the best deals on gadgets for creators below.

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
GoPro HERO10 Black Rs. 54,500 Rs. 22,990
Grenaro J13 Wireless Microphone Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,184
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 Rs. 96,990 Rs. 57,990
DJI OSMO 3-Axis Phone Gimbal Rs. 12,999 Rs. 7,990
Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod Rs. 3,990 Rs. 799
Osaka 14Inch Professional LED Ring Light Rs. 5,995 Rs. 1,199
Gadgets 360 Staff
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gadgets for Creators
