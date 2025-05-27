Technology News
English Edition

Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission

Einstein Probe detects EP241021a, a fast X-ray transient with record-long emissions and rich signals, revealing fresh clues about extreme cosmic events

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:42 IST
Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission

Photo Credit: arXiv (2025)

Einstein Probe spots mysterious X-ray flare EP241021a with record-long emission, complex signals

Highlights
  • EP241021a shows X-ray emission for more than 79 days
  • Optical and radio signals detected post X-ray flare
  • Likely origin: magnetar or tidal disruption event
Advertisement

Fast Evolving X-ray Transients (FEXTs) are intense bursts of soft X-ray emissions that can last for minutes to hours with a wide range of luminosities. Due to their enigmatic nature, FEXTs have been a importance for scientists. Einstein Probe (EP) is one of the crucial space telescopes for the search and investigation of FEXTs. An international team of astronomers using the Einstein Probe reports the discovery of a new peculiar fast-evolving X-transient. The newfound transient exhibits an unprecedentedly long-lasting X-ray emission.

A Puzzling Long-Lived X-ray Transient

The finding was detailed in a paper published May 12 on the arXiv preprint server. According to the published paper, the newfound peculiar FEXT, dubbed EP241021a, was detected on Oct 21, 2024, with the help of EP's wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT). EP241021a was identified by WXT as an intense flare, which lasted for approximately 92 seconds and reached a luminosity of about one quindecillion erg/s. The X-ray spectrum of the flare was found to be relatively hard with a photon index of 1.8.

The team of astronomers, led by Xinwen Shu of the Anhui Normal University in China, has concluded that EP241021a is an extremely unusual transient mainly due to its extended emission period. Follow-up observations of the flare up to 79 days after its detection revealed that its X-ray light curve shows a nearly plateau phase for the first 7 days, which is followed by a steep decline during the period of about 30 days. Afterward, the X-ray emission rapidly drops under the detection level.


The researchers also detected significant multiwavelength signals associated with EP241021a. About 1.8 days after the initial X-ray detection, optical emissions were also detected. This emission is likely connected to the flare's afterglow.

Possible origins

The origin of FEXTs is puzzling. Astronomers try to explain their origin take into account several scenarios; for instance, stellar flares, supernova shock breakouts, or long gamma-ray bursts (GRBs).
Trying to explain the origin of EP241021a, the authors of the paper favor two scenarios. These are: a magnetar engine, involving a highly magnetized neutron star, or a jetted tidal disruption event (TDE), where a star is consumed by a black hole.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fast-Evolving X-ray Transients, Einstein Probe, EP241021a
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
What is US' Stablecoin-Focussed GENIUS Act: Everything to Know
WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for All Group Chats With End-to-End Encryption
Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says X Money Payments Will Launch in 'Very Limited Access Beta' Soon
  2. Dubai's Real Estate Tokenisation Pilot Goes Live on Dedicated Platform Prypco Mint: Details
  3. Quantum Tech Could Finally Let Astronomers Snap Direct Images of Earth-Like Exoplanets
  4. New Homo Erectus Fossils Reveal Ancient Migration Across Drowned Sundaland
  5. Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission
  6. Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study
  7. Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX
  8. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Kankhajura OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »