Top Deals on iPads, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets During Amazon Sale

Xiaomi Pad 6 can be purchased for Rs. 22,999, while customers can further lower the price using eligible bank discounts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2024 19:34 IST
Top Deals on iPads, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets During Amazon Sale

Apple's iPad (10th Generation) was launched in 2022 with an A14 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 is on sale for Rs. 40,999 during Amazon's ongoing sale
  • The sale event brings discounted prices on several tablet models
  • The Lenovo Tab P12 is currently priced at Rs. 21,999
On the second day of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a range of discounts and deals on consumer electronics products. If you're someone who prefers to carry a device that is lighter than most laptops and don't need to use desktop-grade applications, a tablet might be more up your alley and Amazon has now listed several tablets from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Lenovo at discounted prices during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Just like the iPhone 13 deal on Amazon, Apple's tenth-generation Apple's iPad (Review) is currently on sale at its lowest-ever price on the e-commerce service. However, if you're an SBI customer, you can use your credit card to avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,750, further lowering the cost of Apple's most affordable iPad model.

Your SBI debit or credit card can also help you reduce the cost of purchasing other tablets on Amazon, including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE that can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 during the sale, or the Xiaomi Pad 6, which is also available at the same price with bank offers. Read on for our comprehensive list of some of the best deals on tablets from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Lenovo on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Apple iPad (10th Generation) Rs. 44,900 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
2 Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
4 OnePlus Pad 2 Rs. 47,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Now
5 Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, Cellular) Rs. 74,900 Rs. 56,999 Buy Now
6 Lenovo Tab P12 Rs. 42,000 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
7 Redmi Pad SE Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,998 Buy Now
8 Honor Pad X8a Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Lenovo Tab P12

Lenovo Tab P12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Metal build and slim design
  • Very good battery life
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Good 90Hz display
  • Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak chipset
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Redmi Pad SE review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Honor Pad X8a

Honor Pad X8a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
iPhone 13 at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon vs iPhone 14 at Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart: Which Is a Better Deal?

Top Deals on iPads, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets During Amazon Sale
