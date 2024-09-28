On the second day of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a range of discounts and deals on consumer electronics products. If you're someone who prefers to carry a device that is lighter than most laptops and don't need to use desktop-grade applications, a tablet might be more up your alley and Amazon has now listed several tablets from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Lenovo at discounted prices during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Just like the iPhone 13 deal on Amazon, Apple's tenth-generation Apple's iPad (Review) is currently on sale at its lowest-ever price on the e-commerce service. However, if you're an SBI customer, you can use your credit card to avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,750, further lowering the cost of Apple's most affordable iPad model.

Your SBI debit or credit card can also help you reduce the cost of purchasing other tablets on Amazon, including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE that can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 during the sale, or the Xiaomi Pad 6, which is also available at the same price with bank offers. Read on for our comprehensive list of some of the best deals on tablets from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Lenovo on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo Tablets

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.