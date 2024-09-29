Technology News
English Edition

Strange Fish Species Might Be Able to Taste Using Its Crab-Like Legs, Study Claims

The northern sea robin employs its legs both for movement and for detecting prey hidden in the sand.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 10:00 IST
Strange Fish Species Might Be Able to Taste Using Its Crab-Like Legs, Study Claims

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ usefoto

The legs of northern sea robins are sensory organs used to find prey buried in the seafloor.

Highlights
  • Northern sea robin uses legs to find and taste food
  • Fish can sense buried prey using its unique appendages
  • Research reveals the evolutionary journey of sea robins
Advertisement

The northern sea robin (Prionotus carolinus) is an intriguing marine species known for its remarkable adaptations. Unlike most fish, this species employs its six leg-like appendages to navigate the ocean floor. This ability allows it not only to move but also to explore the sea bed in search of food. While this capability was long known in the scientific community, another strange use case of its leg was recently discovered.

Sensory Capabilities of Sea Robins

Recent studies have illuminated how these legs function as sensory organs. Researchers observed that the northern sea robin is capable of detecting buried prey through chemical cues released into the water. Using its shovel-like feet, the fish can unearth hidden food sources, demonstrating a unique blend of mobility and sensory detection.

Research Collaboration and Findings

A collaborative research effort involving developmental biologist David Kingsley from Stanford University and molecular biologist Nicholas Bellono from Harvard University examined the sea robin's sensory adaptations. The study was published in the journal Current Biology. Their experiments placed the fish in environments with buried mussels and amino-acid capsules. The results confirmed the fish's efficiency in locating and retrieving these hidden items, thanks to the specialized bumps on its legs, known as papillae, which house taste receptors.

Evolutionary Insights into Adaptation

The evolutionary background of the northern sea robin reveals an intriguing narrative. An evolutionary analysis of various sea robin species indicated that while the legs initially developed for locomotion, their sensory capabilities evolved later. The researchers identified the tbx3a gene as a key factor in the development of these legs, and using CRISPR technology, they demonstrated that altering this gene can impact both leg formation and sensory function.

Conclusion: Implications of the Research

The findings from this research not only enhance our understanding of the northern sea robin but also provide broader insights into how species adapt over time. By exploring the genetic and evolutionary pathways that led to such unique adaptations, scientists can better understand the complexities of marine life and the evolutionary processes that shape it.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ocean, Biology, Science, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
Love, Sitara Review: A Well-Intended but Lukewarm Take on Dysfunctional Families

Related Stories

Strange Fish Species Might Be Able to Taste Using Its Crab-Like Legs, Study Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 via Amazon vs iPhone 14 From Flipkart: Which Is a Better Deal?
  2. Motorola Razr 50 Review: Mostly Excellent
  3. Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  4. Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  5. Best Deals on iPhone, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA BioSentinel Investigates Space Radiation During Major Geomagnetic Storm on Earth
  2. Strange Fish Species Might Be Able to Taste Using Its Crab-Like Legs, Study Claims
  3. Exoplanet Orbiting a White Dwarf Star Gives Researchers Hope That Earth Might Escape Its Eventual Death
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Distant Galaxy That May Hold Clues to Early Universe
  5. NASA and South Korea to Conduct Joint Space Mission to Explore Deep Space
  6. OpenAI Sees $11.6 Billion Revenue Next Year, Said to Offer Thrive Chance to Invest Again in 2025
  7. EU Privacy Regulator Fines Meta EUR 91 Million Over Password Storage
  8. Apple Must Face Narrowed Privacy Lawsuit Over Its Apps
  9. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  10. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »