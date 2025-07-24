Technology News
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leak Suggests Major Upgrades Coming to Rear Camera and Battery

Xiaomi 16 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel 1/1.28-inch periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 5,410mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 Ultra is said to have 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in India in March
Xiaomi 16 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year around the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 16. Months ahead of this potential launch timeline, multiple tipsters have started sharing early details about the Xiaomi 16 Ultra online. The phone is tipped to come with a 1-inch main rear camera. The 16 Ultra, which will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Kartikey Singh on X claimed that the Xiaomi 16 Ultra 'will usher in major camera changes'. While the post doesn't reveal details, a Chinese tipster, Bessing Digital (translated) on Weibo, has shared insights into the internal hardware of Xiaomi's upcoming Ultra flagship. According to this leak, the phone will have a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera, which could offer improved dynamic range.

The camera unit on the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is also said to include a 1/1.28-inch 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 ultra-wide-angle sensor. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts a quad rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera.

Further, the Weibo post states that the Xiaomi 16 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The display is said to have narrow bezels, and the screen could be protected by ceramic glass. It is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The phone could feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame.

The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is said to range between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. It is said to offer 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. This would be a notable upgrade over the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which boasts a 5,410mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It has a 6.73-inch quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone features a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra, Xiaomi 16 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi
