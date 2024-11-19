Technology News
English Edition

Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time

The James Webb Space Telescope offers a glimpse into the universe's past by capturing light from distant galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 15:23 IST
Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team; ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar.

Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Highlights
  • James Webb observes distant galaxies from billions of years ago
  • The telescope shows us the universe's history through light
  • Webb's discoveries offer insights into the early stages of space
Advertisement

Observing space allows scientists to peer into the universe's past. This is possible because light requires time to travel over vast cosmic distances. By capturing light from celestial objects, telescopes act as windows into earlier periods of the universe's history.

Light travels at approximately 186,000 miles (300,000 kilometres) per second. Despite this incredible speed, the immense distances in space mean that light takes noticeable amounts of time to reach Earth. For instance, the Moon is about 239,000 miles away from Earth, and its light takes 1.3 seconds to arrive. Similarly, light from Neptune, the farthest planet in our solar system, takes approximately four hours to reach us.

Measuring Galactic Distances Through Light

Within the Milky Way galaxy, distances are expressed in light-years, referring to the distance light travels in one year. Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system, is over four light-years away. Observing it reveals how it appeared over four years ago, as the light seen today began its journey then.

Galaxies outside the Milky Way lie even farther away. The Andromeda galaxy, the Milky Way's nearest large neighbour, is located about 2.5 million light-years away. When scientists study Andromeda, they observe light that began its journey before early humans roamed the Earth.

The Universe's Oldest Light

The James Webb Space Telescope has the capability to detect light from galaxies billions of light-years away. This light originated when the universe was in its infancy, allowing astronomers to study its early stages. Observations of such distant galaxies provide valuable insights into the universe's evolution over its 13.8-billion-year history.

Astronomical research using telescopes like Webb has transformed our understanding of time and space, enabling a deeper exploration of the universe's origins and its continual transformation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Time Travel, Space Exploration, Galaxies, Light Travel, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Palayam PC OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online
Anjaamai OTT Release: Where to Watch Vidharth’s Social Drama Online?

Related Stories

Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  4. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  5. Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead The Game Awards 2024 Nominations
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
  7. Google Is Reportedly Working on a High-End Pixel Laptop
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  9. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  10. Asus ROG Phone 9 Achieves Highest Benchmark Score to Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say
  2. Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction, Calls for Immediate Action
  3. Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
  4. iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple's Thinnest-Ever Phone; A19 Chips to Be Built Using TSMC’s New Technology: Report
  5. Sony Said to Be in Talks to Buy Elden Ring Maker FromSoftware's Parent Company
  6. The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Announced, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead With 7 Nominations
  7. Google Reportedly Plans to Turn ChromeOS Into Android to Better Compete with iPad
  8. Vivo S20 Series Pre-Reservations Begin as Vivo S20 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. Perplexity AI ‘Buy With Pro’ and ‘Snap to Shop’ Features Rolling Out for Paid Subscribers
  10. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options and Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »