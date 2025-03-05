Unexpected Rotational Motion Detected in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies of Hydra Cluster

Astronomers have identified unusual patterns of movement in a class of faint galaxies known as Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies (UDGs) within the Hydra cluster, located around 160 million light-years away. These small and dim galaxies, previously thought to have a random internal motion, have exhibited rotational movement in nearly half of the observed cases. The findings challenge prior theories regarding their formation and evolution, prompting a re-evaluation of the mechanisms shaping these galaxies. The research, based on spectroscopic data, provides new insights into the role of environment and gravitational interactions in the development of UDGs.

Rotational Motion Challenges Existing Theories

According to the two studies published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, data was gathered from 30 UDGs using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. The study, conducted under the LEWIS (Looking into the faintest With MUSE) programme, enabled astronomers to analyse stellar motions in unprecedented detail. A significant number of UDGs displayed organised rotation rather than the expected chaotic movement. This suggests that these galaxies may have formed through interactions with larger galaxies, possibly via tidal forces stripping gas and stars from massive neighbours, leading to the creation of rotating ultra-diffuse systems.

Key Observations in UDG32 and Environmental Influence

A particularly detailed analysis was conducted on UDG32, a galaxy positioned at the tip of a filament extending from the spiral galaxy NGC 3314A. Spectroscopic data indicated that this was not a mere alignment but a direct interaction. The presence of metal-rich stars in UDG32, younger than those in other Hydra cluster UDGs, supports the hypothesis that material from a larger galaxy was involved in its formation. This suggests that UDGs may form in diverse environments, influenced by their surroundings in ways not previously accounted for.

Significance of the Findings

As reported, Chiara Buttitta, researcher at the National Institute for Astrophysics and co-author of the study, stated that the ability to determine stellar motions in such faint galaxies was a breakthrough. The study's lead, Enrichetta Iodice, highlighted that the LEWIS programme has significantly expanded the number of spectroscopically analysed UDGs, offering a broader perspective on their formation. These findings contribute to an evolving understanding of galactic structures, reinforcing the importance of gravitational interactions in shaping the cosmos.