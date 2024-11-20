Technology News
SpaceX Launches India’s GSAT-20 Satellite, Providing Boost to Broadband and Satellite Communication

Launched by SpaceX, the GSAT-20 satellite will aim to enhance broadband connectivity across India, especially in remote areas.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: X/SpaceX

GSAT-20 satellite has been deployed in space, SpaceX confirmed on Tuesday

Highlights
  • GSAT-20 satellite enhances broadband, focusing on rural areas
  • ISRO successfully controls GSAT-20 after SpaceX launch
  • GSAT-20 will deliver up to 48 Gbps data speeds for India
India's advanced GSAT-20 satellite has come under the control of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following a successful deployment by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, the satellite aims to enhance broadband connectivity throughout India, with a particular focus on rural and remote regions and the ability to enable in-flight internet services.

Smooth Transition to ISRO's Master Control Facility

The initial communication and control of GSAT-20 were transferred to ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) in Hassan, Karnataka, early Wednesday. ISRO confirmed that the satellite, weighing 4,700 kg, is in good health, and all systems are fully functional. Teams at the MCF are now conducting a series of complex orbital manoeuvres to guide GSAT-20 from its transfer orbit to a geostationary orbit at an altitude of approximately 36,000 kilometres.

Orbital Adjustment and Testing to Begin

Over the coming days, the satellite's onboard propulsion system will be used for orbit-raising procedures, a process that is expected to take about two weeks. Once in its final orbit, GSAT-20 will undergo in-orbit testing to verify the performance of its high-capacity Ka-band payload. This payload has the capacity to deliver data transmission speeds up to 48 Gbps, making GSAT-20 India's most advanced communication satellite to date.

Significance of India's Connectivity Goals

GSAT-20 represents a significant achievement in India's satellite communication capabilities. The Ministry of Science and Technology's Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that the satellite will play a key role in extending internet services, particularly in regions with limited connectivity options. The collaboration with SpaceX for the launch marks a strategic step in India's increasing involvement in global space initiatives.

Looking Ahead

The GSAT-20 launch and its operational success reflect India's expanding technological reach in space communication. As the MCF continues to monitor and adjust the satellite's positioning, expectations remain high for the positive impact it will bring to India's connectivity infrastructure.

ISRO, SpaceX, Broadband, India, Falcon 9, Science
