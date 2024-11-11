The Vivo X200 series, which includes the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, were launched in China in October. They are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets and run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. The smartphones are equipped with Zeiss-backed triple rear camera units, alongside Vivo's V3+ imaging chips on the Pro models. The lineup is expected to be introduced in global markets soon. The company's official Malaysia page previously teased an imminent launch. A tipster has now hinted at the probable global launch date of the Vivo X200 handsets.

Vivo X200 Series Global Launch (Expected)

The Vivo X200 series may launch globally on November 22, according to an X post by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). However, he did not specify the region or markets that the lineup could debut in. Previously, the launch of the Vivo X200 series was teased by Vivo Malaysia.

An earlier report claimed that the Vivo X200 series could arrive in India by November end or the first week of December. Notably, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro were introduced in India in January this year, after its initial China launch in November 2023.

Vivo X200 Series Features

The global variants of the Vivo X200 phones are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. All three handsets in the lineup are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets and run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. They carry Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini support 90W wired fast charging, with the Pro options also offering 30W wireless charging support. The base model has a 5,800mAh battery, while the Pro and Pro Mini variants carry 6,000mAh and 5,700mAh cells, respectively.

The price of the Vivo X200 starts at CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB option. The Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro Mini begin in the country at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for their respective 12GB + 256GB variants.