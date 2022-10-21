Technology News
loading

NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope first images Pillars of Creation in 1995.

By ANI |  Updated: 21 October 2022 19:48 IST
NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust

Photo Credit: NASA

Newly formed stars are the scene-stealers in this image from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera

Highlights
  • Webb's new view will help researchers revamp their models
  • This scene was first imaged by Hubble in 1995 and revisited in 2014
  • The scene will help build a clearer understanding of how stars are formed

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape the iconic Pillars of Creation where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear at times semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation, which were first made famous when imaged by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, will help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region. Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years.

Newly formed stars are the scene-stealers in this image from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). These are the bright red orbs that typically have diffraction spikes and lie outside one of the dusty pillars. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars of gas and dust, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually form new stars.

What about those wavy lines that look like lava at the edges of some pillars? These are ejections from stars that are still forming within the gas and dust. Young stars periodically shoot out supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. The crimson glow comes from the energetic hydrogen molecules that result from jets and shocks. This is evident in the second and third pillars from the top -- the NIRCam image is practically pulsing with their activity. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old.

Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the clouds to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, there are no galaxies in this view. Instead, a mix of translucent gas and dust known as the interstellar medium in the densest part of our Milky Way galaxy's disk blocks our view of the deeper universe.

This scene was first imaged by Hubble in 1995 and revisited in 2014, but many other observatories have also stared deeply at this region. Each advanced instrument offers researchers new details about this region, which is practically overflowing with stars.

This tightly cropped image is set within the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope
Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream

Related Stories

NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.