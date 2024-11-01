Technology News
Study Claims Black Holes Could be Driving Universe's Expansion

A recent study investigates whether black holes contribute to dark energy, possibly driving the universe’s accelerated expansion.

Updated: 1 November 2024 21:52 IST
Study Claims Black Holes Could be Driving Universe's Expansion

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Mils

Astronomers find evidence suggesting a connection between dark energy and black holes.

Highlights
  • Black holes might influence universe’s accelerating expansion
  • Dark energy increase may align with black hole growth over time
  • Researchers use DESI data to examine black hole-dark energy link
Astronomers are investigating a controversial idea that black holes might be linked to the universe's accelerated expansion, driven by dark energy. Dark energy, a mysterious force that forms about 70 percent of the universe, has long been assumed to spread evenly across space, pushing galaxies apart since shortly after the Big Bang. A study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics tilts towards a connection between dark energy and black holes. This work has sparked debates within the scientific community, presenting evidence that black holes, formed by massive star collapses, might contribute to dark energy as they grow.

As per the research, the team used the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) on the Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope in Arizona. The team reportedly analysed the data to estimate the amount of dark energy through the universe's lifespan. Their findings suggest a parallel increase in dark energy density with black hole mass over time. Dr. Gregory Tarlé, a physics professor at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study, posits that gravity in black holes might mirror the universe's early gravitational conditions. Tarlé describes the process as a “reverse inflation,” where a massive star's collapse could generate dark energy, acting like a reversed Big Bang.

A Solution to Cosmology's ‘Hubble Tension'?

If validated, this hypothesis could also address an ongoing mystery in cosmology called the “Hubble tension” — the observation that different parts of the universe expand at different speeds, creating inconsistencies in current models. The concept implies that black holes could influence these discrepancies. Dr. Duncan Farrah, associate professor of physics at the University of Hawaii and co-author, noted that the findings point to a “plausible” link, suggesting that black holes might indeed

influence dark energy levels in the universe.

While the study offers promising leads, the team stresses that additional research with instruments like DESI will be essential to confirm these initial observations. Tarlé explained that whether black holes contribute to dark energy is now “an experimental question,” marking a new chapter in our understanding of black holes and the forces shaping the cosmos.

 

Further reading: Black holes, dark energy, universe expansion, astronomy, cosmology
