Scientists Discover Parasitic Worms That Hunt Using Static Electricity

A new study has released results that a minute parasitic worm can be seen jumping into the air, clutching an insect out of the sky through static electricity. The nematode Steinernema carpocapsae can jump mechanically up to 25 times its body length. It is electrostatically charged, attracting it to airborne prey. As per the scientists from Emory University and the University of California, Berkeley, electric charges that build on insect wings play a role in helping guide the worm. The research, published in PNAS, uncovers a surprising role of static electricity in nature's tiniest predators.

Electrified Worms Use Static Charge to Hunt Insects With Shocking Precision

According to the researchers, the wings of a flying bug can carry several hundred volts as they beat through the air. The electric field causes a contrary charge to develop on the worm, causing it to be drawn out toward the insect, which is attracted by electrostatic attraction. “Higher voltage, combined with a tiny puff of air, greatly increases the worm's chance of hitting its target,” noted co-author Justin Burton of Emory University.

The team found that these worms are among nature's most powerful jumpers. When they set up on an insect, they dig into its body and secrete bacteria that slay the host within 48 hours. From this symbiotic relationship, S. carpocapsae are born, which aid in the control of crop-damaging insect pests.

The findings mark a breakthrough in the growing field of “electrostatic ecology”. Similar mechanisms could explain behaviours seen in other species, such as bees collecting pollen or spiders drifting on charged silk threads.

These insights will lead to a better understanding of energy transfer in microenvironments. As co-lead author Victor Ortega-Jiménez mentioned, tiny organisms may still hold some of nature's biggest secrets.