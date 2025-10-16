One of the most anticipated movies, M3gan 2.0, is now set to land on digital screens soon. Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3gan 2.0 follows Gemma, the creator of the infamous creation, which was destroyed in the first part, who is now seeking to resurrect M3gan, only to take down a powerful military AI named Amelia. The movie will explore themes of the original M3gan's upgrades, accompanied by new rivalries and relationships. The sequences of the movie are said to be packed with action and thrill.

When and Where to Watch

M3gan 2.0 is expected to debut on Oct 27th, 2025, on JioHotstar in Hindi and English languages. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of M3gan 2.0

M3gan 2.0 is a science fiction-thriller that follows Gemma (played by Allison Williams), who, after two years of the destruction of the creature called M3gan, is willing to resurrect the same. Her niece, Cady, on the other hand, is a rebellious teenager. Things take a turn when Gemma learns about Amelia, an AI-driven, powerful military that has been developed after using M3gan's stolen technology, and has become a major threat.

Will Gemma and Cady be able to beat Amelia? The film promises to leave viewers on the edge of the seats.

Cast and Crew of M3gan 2.0

The cast of M3gan 2.0 includes Jenna Davis, who voices M3gan, along with Amie Donald, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno, and more, in prominent roles. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Chris Bacon, while the cinematographer is Toby Oliver.

Reception of M3gan 2.0

The movie was theatrically released on June 27th, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.1/10.