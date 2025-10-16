Technology News
English Edition

M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online

M3gan 2.0 explores themes of resurrection and a battle with the threat of artificial intelligence (AI).

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2025 23:19 IST
M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

M3gan returns to face the deadly AI Amelia after a period of two years in the film

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • M3gan 2.0 is a cyber thriller movie
  • The movie follows the themes of resurrection and fighting the AI threat
  • Streaming begins on Oct 27th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated movies, M3gan 2.0, is now set to land on digital screens soon. Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3gan 2.0 follows Gemma, the creator of the infamous creation, which was destroyed in the first part, who is now seeking to resurrect M3gan, only to take down a powerful military AI named Amelia. The movie will explore themes of the original M3gan's upgrades, accompanied by new rivalries and relationships. The sequences of the movie are said to be packed with action and thrill.

When and Where to Watch

M3gan 2.0 is expected to debut on Oct 27th, 2025, on JioHotstar in Hindi and English languages. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of M3gan 2.0

M3gan 2.0 is a science fiction-thriller that follows Gemma (played by Allison Williams), who, after two years of the destruction of the creature called M3gan, is willing to resurrect the same. Her niece, Cady, on the other hand, is a rebellious teenager. Things take a turn when Gemma learns about Amelia, an AI-driven, powerful military that has been developed after using M3gan's stolen technology, and has become a major threat.

Will Gemma and Cady be able to beat Amelia? The film promises to leave viewers on the edge of the seats.

Cast and Crew of M3gan 2.0

The cast of M3gan 2.0 includes Jenna Davis, who voices M3gan, along with Amie Donald, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno, and more, in prominent roles. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Chris Bacon, while the cinematographer is Toby Oliver.

Reception of M3gan 2.0

The movie was theatrically released on June 27th, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Set for China Launch in October; Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 50,000

Related Stories

M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  2. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  3. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  4. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  5. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  8. Dreame F10 Review: Good Cleaning Performance for an Affordable Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Maker
  10. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists
  2. Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  3. M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online
  4. Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  5. SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year
  6. Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer
  8. NASA Plans To Deorbit The ISS By 2030, to Transition to Private Space Stations
  9. Meta Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Arm to Help Scale Future Meta AI Features and Models
  10. Anand Deverakonda’s Takshakudu Set for OTT Release on Netflix: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »