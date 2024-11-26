Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Test Mobile Tower Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations

Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations

A new navigation system is exploring mobile signals to assist pilots during GPS failures, offering enhanced flight safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2024 15:33 IST
Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations

Photo Credit: Pixabay/porssella

Scientists suggest using cellphone signals for plane navigation if GPS fails.

Highlights
  • A navigation system using mobile signals is being developed for flights
  • The backup aims to ensure safety during GPS failures or disruptions
  • High-altitude tests show promising results for future aviation use
Advertisement

Scientists are developing an alternative navigation system that utilises mobile signals to assist pilots if GPS fails, according to a study conducted by Sandia National Laboratories and Ohio State University. The system relies on signals from cell towers and communication satellites, offering a safety net for airborne navigation systems. The initiative aims to mitigate risks associated with GPS failures, which can occur due to technical malfunctions, malicious interference, or in areas of conflict.

Testing and Early Results

The global positioning system, consisting of 31 satellites, is certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide precise navigation data. However, it remains vulnerable to jamming and hacking, raising concerns about its reliability in critical situations.

The research team, led by Jennifer Sanderson, an electrical engineer at Sandia National Laboratories, said in a statement that to counter these challenges through a technology that employs "signals of opportunity"—unintentional signals like those from mobile networks and satellites.

As reported by Sandia National Laboratories, experimental trials have utilised weather balloons to carry antenna payloads into the stratosphere, achieving altitudes up to 82,000 feet (25,000 metres). These payloads capture signals from communication satellites and cell towers, potentially providing pilots with navigational data during GPS disruptions.

Initial findings suggest that cell tower signal beacons can be detected at such altitudes, though the process currently requires manual analysis to identify individual signals. Researchers plan to enhance the system using algorithms capable of real-time signal identification and positional calculations.

Challenges and Future Developments

While the system shows promise, obstacles remain. Communication satellites focus their signals towards Earth's surface, making it challenging to detect them effectively at high altitudes. The researchers are working on improving detection capabilities and reducing errors to ensure the technology's practicality for aviation.

If successfully implemented, this navigation system could significantly bolster aviation safety by providing a reliable backup for GPS, reducing risks associated with its failure during flights.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GPS, Navigation, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 5,800mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Globally

Related Stories

Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Huawei Demos New File Transfer Gesture Set to Debut on Its Upcoming Phones
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  6. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  8. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations
  2. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in Patent Document: How it Works
  3. Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank ZA Now Offers Direct Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
  5. Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
  6. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nvidia Debuts Fugatto AI Model That Can Generate Music, Voices and Sound Effects
  8. Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Tweaked Design With Rounded Corners
  10. Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »