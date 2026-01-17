Technology News
English Edition

World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals

SETI scientists are rechecking the final 100 signals using China’s FAST telescope for alien origins.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2026 20:07 IST
World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals

Photo Credit: Robert Sanders/UC Berkeley.

China’s FAST telescope scans the sky for the final SETI signals flagged by global volunteers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SETI narrows billions of signals down to a final 100 candidates
  • FAST telescope leads follow-up after Arecibo’s collapse
  • Citizen science reshaped how alien signal searches are done
Advertisement

Astronomers are closing in on the final phase of one of the world's largest searches for extraterrestrial intelligence, as just 100 mysterious radio signals remain under investigation. These are signals that, years ago, were flagged by the global SETI@home project and now are being re-examined using China's powerful FAST radio telescope. But scientists have warned that most, if not all, are probably human-made interference. Nevertheless, each one is being scrutinised very closely for the simple reason that scientists believe any potential, even chance, of discovering alien technologies is worth it.

According to SETI researchers, SETI@home ran from 1999 to 2020 and used millions of computers worldwide to process Arecibo's observations, identifying nearly 12 billion candidate signals. Over time, advanced algorithms and manual inspection reduced this to 100 signals that now deserve careful follow-up.

Since July 2025, FAST has been capturing these signals. As Arecibo fell down in 2020, FAST is the only facility that can make these kinds of observations. Even if no signals turn out to be extraterrestrial, SETI scientists say that the project sets a new sensitivity standard for future searches.

The effort highlights the power of citizen science and careful data analysis. Researchers also note that modern computing and machine learning could allow a future review of all SETI@home data, in case signals were missed.

SETI co-founders say the project exceeded expectations, showing global collaboration can advance the search for life beyond Earth.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: SETI, Alien, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Fantasy
  2. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror
  3. Artemis II Rocket Heads to the Pad Ahead of Historic Crewed Moon Flight
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals
  2. NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission
  3. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film
  4. AGS 28 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Entertainer Starring Arjun, Abhirami
  5. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch James Cameron’s Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy
  6. OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
  7. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
  8. Hypothetical ‘Dark Stars’ Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests
  9. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
  10. Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »