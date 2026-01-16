Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Vivo X200T is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 16:13 IST
Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Vivo X200T is teased to feature a circular rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X200T could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo X200T might feature up to 512GB of internal storage
  • The phone is said to sport a 6.67-inch display
Advertisement

Vivo X200T will launch in India soon, and the Chinese smartphone maker recently published a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset on an e-commerce platform that confirmed its imminent launch and availability in the country. Now, the storage configurations, price in India, renders, and key specifications of the Vivo X200T have surfaced online, hinting at what the smartphone could offer. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is tipped to carry a circular deco, featuring a triple rear camera unit.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Design (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the upcoming Vivo X200T will be priced in India at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, is said to be priced at Rs. 69,999. The handset is tipped to be available for purchase in India in Black and Purple colour ways. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details.

This comes shortly after a dedicated microsite for the Vivo X200T went live on Flipkart, confirming its imminent launch and availability via the e-commerce platform in the country.

The purported renders of the Vivo X200T have also been leaked, giving a peek into what the phone might look like. The handset is shown with a circular rear camera module, with a triple camera unit. The Vivo branding appears at the bottom of the back panel. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side appears to be left clean. It might sport a hole-punch display cutout on the front, which might house the selfie camera.

Vivo X200T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X200T is said to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company will reportedly offer five OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Vivo might equip the handset with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage. To maintain the temperatures, it will reportedly feature a 4.5K nanofluid VC heat dissipation system.

For optics, the Vivo X200T is said to carry a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-702 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It might also feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope camera. On the front, the phone could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It will reportedly ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X200T is tipped to pack a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It could also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for connectivity. The Vivo X200T is said to feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X200T, Vivo X200T India Launch, Vivo X200T Price in India, Vivo X200T Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Related Stories

Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo X200T Could Cost in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Instagram Will Let You Dub, Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  8. India Becomes World's Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users
  9. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  3. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  6. Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  7. Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
  9. Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »