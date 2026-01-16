Vivo X200T will launch in India soon, and the Chinese smartphone maker recently published a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset on an e-commerce platform that confirmed its imminent launch and availability in the country. Now, the storage configurations, price in India, renders, and key specifications of the Vivo X200T have surfaced online, hinting at what the smartphone could offer. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is tipped to carry a circular deco, featuring a triple rear camera unit.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Design (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the upcoming Vivo X200T will be priced in India at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, is said to be priced at Rs. 69,999. The handset is tipped to be available for purchase in India in Black and Purple colour ways. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details.

🇮🇳 Exclusive ✨

Vivo X200T — Complete Specifications and Pricing for the Indian Market.



12GB + 256GB: 💰 ₹59,999

12GB + 512GB: 💰 ₹69,999



Specifications

📲 6.67-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260) AMOLED display

⬛ MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

🍭 Android… pic.twitter.com/dxkB8lTvWB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 16, 2026

This comes shortly after a dedicated microsite for the Vivo X200T went live on Flipkart, confirming its imminent launch and availability via the e-commerce platform in the country.

The purported renders of the Vivo X200T have also been leaked, giving a peek into what the phone might look like. The handset is shown with a circular rear camera module, with a triple camera unit. The Vivo branding appears at the bottom of the back panel. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side appears to be left clean. It might sport a hole-punch display cutout on the front, which might house the selfie camera.

Vivo X200T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X200T is said to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company will reportedly offer five OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Vivo might equip the handset with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage. To maintain the temperatures, it will reportedly feature a 4.5K nanofluid VC heat dissipation system.

For optics, the Vivo X200T is said to carry a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-702 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It might also feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope camera. On the front, the phone could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It will reportedly ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X200T is tipped to pack a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It could also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for connectivity. The Vivo X200T is said to feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security.