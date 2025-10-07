Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites

A small asteroid, called 2025 TF, flew over Antarctica at an altitude of approximately 265 miles (428 km) lower than several satellites. It was initially observed hours after it had passed nearest to the astronomers, to their surprise. This last-second collision highlights that even small space rocks can fly through the radar without being detected in time. It also begs the question of the extent to which we can follow these tiny and fast objects.

Too Close for Comfort

According to ESA reports, the Asteroid 2025 TF (between 1 and 3 metres, that is, between a giraffe and a small car) passed the Earth around 8.47 p.m. EDT, and it was located at the same height as the International Space Station. Its flyby is the nearest flyby ever recorded by an object that did not make impact. The precedents of the cases were set in the past, including 2020 VT4, which was flying around the earth with a distance of approximately 230 miles. Small asteroids do not have any global threat that they can cause at these distances; however, they can cause a threat to satellites or might result in fireballs in case they collide with an atmosphere.

Why We Miss Them

Detecting meter-scale asteroids is extremely challenging. First, they are small and faint, making them visible only when sunlight reflects just right. Second, many approach from directions near the Sun's glare, where telescopes do not scan. Third, limited telescope coverage and real-time data analysis mean fast-moving objects can slip through.

As ESA noted, the 2025 TF was only confirmed after the fact using the Catalina Sky Survey and follow-up observations. While space agencies monitor thousands of larger near-Earth objects, current systems are less sensitive to these swift, tiny visitors.