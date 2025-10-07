Technology News
English Edition

Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites

Asteroid 2025 TF passed just 265 miles above Earth, unseen until hours later.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2025 22:18 IST
Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites

Photo Credit: ESA

Asteroid 2025 TF skimmed Earth at 265 miles above Antarctica, unseen until after passing.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Asteroid 2025 TF passed Earth at just 265 miles altitude
  • Detected hours after closest approach by ESA telescopes
  • Event shows gaps in tracking small near-Earth asteroids
Advertisement

A small asteroid, called 2025 TF, flew over Antarctica at an altitude of approximately 265 miles (428 km) lower than several satellites. It was initially observed hours after it had passed nearest to the astronomers, to their surprise. This last-second collision highlights that even small space rocks can fly through the radar without being detected in time. It also begs the question of the extent to which we can follow these tiny and fast objects.

Too Close for Comfort

According to ESA reports, the Asteroid 2025 TF (between 1 and 3 metres, that is, between a giraffe and a small car) passed the Earth around 8.47 p.m. EDT, and it was located at the same height as the International Space Station. Its flyby is the nearest flyby ever recorded by an object that did not make impact. The precedents of the cases were set in the past, including 2020 VT4, which was flying around the earth with a distance of approximately 230 miles. Small asteroids do not have any global threat that they can cause at these distances; however, they can cause a threat to satellites or might result in fireballs in case they collide with an atmosphere.

Why We Miss Them

Detecting meter-scale asteroids is extremely challenging. First, they are small and faint, making them visible only when sunlight reflects just right. Second, many approach from directions near the Sun's glare, where telescopes do not scan. Third, limited telescope coverage and real-time data analysis mean fast-moving objects can slip through.

As ESA noted, the 2025 TF was only confirmed after the fact using the Catalina Sky Survey and follow-up observations. While space agencies monitor thousands of larger near-Earth objects, current systems are less sensitive to these swift, tiny visitors.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Asteroid, ESA, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Loses Steam as Price Rises to New High Alongside Ethereum
Oppo Find X9 Series Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Find X9 Ultra Said to Feature Two Telephoto Cameras

Related Stories

Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for iPhone With These New Features
  4. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  5. Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Launched in India With These Features
  6. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky
  2. Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites
  3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Revealed: Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel
  4. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  6. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  7. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  8. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  9. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  10. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »