Oppo Find X9 Series Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Find X9 Ultra Said to Feature Two Telephoto Cameras

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are scheduled to launch in China on October 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 15:25 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Find X9 Ultra Said to Feature Two Telephoto Cameras

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 series will feature a Hasselblad-tuned quad-rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro will pack a 7,500mAh battery
  • Oppo Find X9 series will be offered in distinct new colourways
  • The company has yet to confirm the Find X9 Ultra launch
Oppo Find X9 series, which includes the standard Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will launch in China on October 16. While the company has begun to reveal the specifications and features of the upcoming handsets, a tipster has now revealed other key specifications that are yet to be confirmed by Oppo. Another leak gives us an idea of the camera specifications of the purported Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which might not debut alongside the standard and the Pro variants. Both phones will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity chip and run the latest Android version.

Oppo Find X9 Series Specifications (Expected)

X (formerly Twitter) user @techiboy96 has leaked key specifications of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, and the former could sport a 6.59-inch OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It could also support Dolby Vision. On the other hand, the Find X9 Pro is tipped to feature a larger 6.78-inch screen with the same specifications.

The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are believed to be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, both phones could support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Find X9 lineup is said to carry a quad rear camera unit. The standard model might feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, while the Pro variant could be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel multispectral camera on the back.

Oppo's upcoming Find X9 is said to feature a Sony LYT808 main rear camera, and the Find X9 Pro could be equipped with a Sony LYT828 primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. Both phones are tipped to feature ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security. The Pro model could be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance, too. It is said to be 8.24mm in thickness, while weighing about 224g.

On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which might launch along with the standard and the Pro model, will be the only phone in the lineup to feature a dual-telephoto sensor unit. Moreover, it is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. While the standard model will pack a 7,025mAh battery, the Pro model will be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colourways, and the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White colour options (translated from Chinese). Both phones will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
