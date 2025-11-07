The Oppo Find X9 series will be launched in India later this month, and the company has finally announced the launch date for its next smartphones. The lineup is expected to comprise the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models, both of which have already been introduced in China. Oppo claims the Find X9 series will be equipped with a triple rear camera system co-developed with Hasselblad and headlined by a 200-megapixel "ultra clear" camera. It is expected to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the smartphone maker announced that its upcoming Oppo Find X9 series will be launched in India on November 18 at 12pm IST. Oppo has scheduled a live event for the India launch, which will be streamed via its social media handles, the Oppo India website, and the company's YouTube channel.

A new chapter in ultra-clear imaging and smooth OS begins…

Experience the #OPPOFindX9Series launch and see the power of AI and Hasselblad come alive.

Click here to know more: https://t.co/RteSp59jUz#AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera #OPPOColorOS16 pic.twitter.com/PbcSqayZrl — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 7, 2025

Alternatively, you can also watch the Oppo Find X9 series launch via the video player embedded below.

The company has announced a Privilege Pack for the Find X9 Series, priced at Rs. 99. It provides benefits such as an exchange coupon worth Rs. 1,000, a free SUPERVOOC 80W power adapter, and a two-year battery protection plan, shipped along with the purchased Find X9 series unit.

Oppo Find X9 Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X9 may sport a 6.59-inch OLED screen, while the Pro variant will come with a 6.78-inch flat OLED display, the specifications of these handsets are expected to be the same as their Chinese counterparts. Both panels are expected to have a 1.5K resolution and offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC and ship with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of onboard storage, and an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The handsets run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Find X9 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. The Pro model gets the same main and ultra-wide-angle cameras, along with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x digital zoom capabilities. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are backed by 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh cells, respectively, both with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.