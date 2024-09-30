Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Systems

During the sale, Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit card, credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Systems

Photo Credit: boAt

BoAt's 5.1 channel home theatre (pictured above) comes with a subwoofer and rear speakers

  • Amazon sale brings discounts on 5.1 channel home theatre systems
  • Sony HT-S40R can be purchased for as low as Rs. 20,490
  • Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers and coupon discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has entered its fourth day for all users in India. It brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, electronics, home appliances, and more. In our listicle of top deals on home theatres, we have provided comprehensive information about the top options to consider from 2.1 and 5.1 channel home theatres. However, if only the latter is on your mind, then our latest compilation of the best deals on 5.1 channel home theatre systems might come in handy.

A notable deal is live on the Sony HT-S40R. This 5.1-channel home theatre system boasts features such as wireless rear speakers, Dolby Audio, 600W power output, and multiple audio modes. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 20,490 against its MRP of Rs. 34,990. Similar deals are live on 5.1 channel home theatre systems from boAt, Govo, and Zebronics.

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of exchange deals and coupon discounts to further lower the price of the products. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. There are also coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Best Deals on 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony HT-S40R Rs. 34,990 Rs. 20,490 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Mivi Fort Q700D Rs. 74,999 Rs. 10,699 Buy Now
Govo GoSurround 990 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Panasonic SC-HT550GW Rs. 29,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,500 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Rs. 48,999 Rs. 8,500 Buy Now
BoAt Aavante Bar 5500DA Rs. 59,990 Rs. 15,998 Buy Now
Govo GoSurround 955 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony HT-S40R

Sony HT-S40R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5.1-channel speaker system at a good price 
  • Loud, well-tuned sound for TV and movies 
  • Very good subwoofer and bar speaker performance 
  • Good connectivity options
  • Bad
  • Lots of wiring 
  • Not too good for music
Read detailed Sony HT-S40R review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Colour Black
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 600W
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
Online Sellers on Walmart's Flipkart Sue Competition Commission of India Over Antitrust Probe
Crypto Wallet Drainer App Identified on Google Play Store, Report Suggests $70,000 Stolen

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Systems
