Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models

Samsung is considering the creation of a new brand for some of its smartphones, while reserving the Galaxy brand for select models, according to a report. The South Korean tech firm currently launches new flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series phones, as well as more affordable Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F models. A separate brand for its high-end handsets could help the company compete with rivals like Apple. The company has yet to announce any plans to introduce a new smartphone brand.

An eToday report (in Korean) states that Samsung is studying the pros and cons of launching a new brand for some of is smartphones. The publication compares the potential brand segmentation to Hyundai's decision to introduce a new top-end 'Genesis' brand, as part of the carmaker's efforts to promote its premium image.

Samsung's biggest competitor in several markets (including the US) is Apple, and while the latter only sells premium smartphones, the South Korean firm's most affordable Galaxy M and Galaxy F series models as well as its high-end Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series handsets are all launched under the same brand.

For comparison, the company's most affordable smartphone in India is the Samsung Galaxy A06, which starts at Rs. 9,999. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 begin at Rs. 1,21,999 and Rs. 1,44,999, respectively. On the other hand, Apple's most affordable handset is the iPhone SE (2022) which costs Rs. 47,600, while the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max model starts at Rs. 1,44,900.

It's worth noting that Samsung has yet to announce any plans to introduce a new smartphone brand to distinguish its premium handsets. The company is rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) features branded as Galaxy AI to several smartphones, including some the Galaxy A-series phones, and it is currently unclear how a change to the company's branding could affect its software.