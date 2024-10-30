1,200-Year-Old Viking Cemetery Found in Sweden with Stone Ship Burials

Archaeologists in Sweden have discovered a surprising Viking Age cemetery containing more than 100 graves and ship-shaped burial sites in the village of Tvååker, southwest Sweden. Originally, the team had aimed to locate an ancient settlement but found the cemetery instead. According to Petra Nordin, the project lead at the National Historical Museums, only a small fraction of this extensive burial site has been excavated.

Initial Discovery and Historical Context

First identified in 2017, the cemetery was discovered during surveys for upcoming road construction. Though the village of Tvååker appears in historical records, the burial ground had been hidden due to centuries of agricultural activity, which damaged above-ground traces. Excavations conducted from 2017 to 2019 revealed 139 graves, complete with human and animal remains, metal artefacts, and ceramic vessels. Some graves included large stones arranged in a boat-like formation. It reflected a common Viking burial ritual.

Unique Burial Finds

One particularly notable grave contained 17 vessels alongside woven weights, iron arrowheads and animal bones. These elements suggested a complex funeral rite. Archaeologists believe a structure may have been erected to enhance airflow for an elevated cremation pyre, a significant aspect of Viking burial customs. Evidence suggests that animals, possibly sacrificed as offerings, were placed over the graves, which were later encircled by stones in a “stone ship” layout.

Cultural Artefacts and Timeline

Among the discoveries was a fragment of a silver coin from Arabia, dated to between 795 and 806 AD, helping to frame the cemetery within the late 8th and early 9th centuries. The team has yet to identify the Viking settlement linked to the cemetery, with ongoing research aimed at uncovering its exact location. According to Nordin, they are exploring whether this village might be situated near the burial ground or further along the Tvååker River.