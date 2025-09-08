Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars

Webb’s new infrared view of NGC 6357 shows towering spires and the giant stars of Pismis 24 shaping a stellar nursery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2025 23:00 IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Webb’s infrared view of Pismis 24, where giant stars are born

Highlights
  • Webb captures Lobster Nebula’s glowing gas pillars
  • Pismis 24 stars carve spires of dust and gas
  • Triple system Pismis 24-1 holds stellar giants
Advertisement

A striking view of the Lobster Nebula (NGC 6357), located 5,500 light-years from Earth, can be seen in a recent infrared image taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Newborn stars in it form angular, mountain-like spires out of glowing orange and blue clouds of gas. Pismis 24 is a young star cluster with three massive core stars that shine brightly at its center. They use powerful UV light to create a hole in the nebula. One of the nearest locations for massive star birth, according to astronomers, is Pismis 24.

A Stellar Nursery in the Lobster Nebula

According to NASA, NGC 6357, a massive molecular hydrogen cloud called the Lobster Nebula, contains Pismis 24. Parts of the gas have been ionised and hollowed out by the ultraviolet light of hot, young stars that light up this stellar nursery.

The inner rim of this cavity is visible in Webb's infrared view as a wall of gas punctuated by tall spires. The highest spire is roughly 5.4 light-years high. Starlight illuminates veils of gas and dust that float around the spires.

A Triple-Giant Star System

The brightest object in Pismis 24 is a star labeled Pismis 24-1. It was once thought to be a single supermassive star, but is actually multiple stars. Pismis 24-1 comprises at least two stars (previously mistaken for one) with 74 and 66 times the Sun's mass. Hubble data reveals a triple: one ~66-solar-mass star and two ~36-solar-mass stars in a tight pair.

All three are luminous; each is expected to explode as a supernova in roughly a million years. One gas pillar points at Pismis 24-1; its core is being sculpted by the stars' radiation, triggering star formation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Webb Telescope, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lumio Arc 7 Projector Review: The Future of Casual Binge-Watching
Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun

Related Stories

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Here's a Quick Look at Everything Leaked So Far
  2. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  4. Asus VivoBook S16, S14 Price Drops Under Rs. 50,000 With These Offers
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  6. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
  7. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  8. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Diamond 'Super-Earth' May Not Be Quite as Precious as Once Thought, Study Finds
  2. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars
  3. Could a Planet Exist Without a Host Star? Astronomers Say Rogue Worlds May Roam Freely
  4. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  5. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  6. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  7. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  8. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  10. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »