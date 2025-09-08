Technology News
English Edition

Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun

NASA's TESS and other project missions are aimed at scanning the universe for other Earth-like planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2025 22:00 IST
Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun

Photo Credit: NASA/Tim Pyle

Astronomers detect exoplanets by measuring stellar wobbles and dimming transits

Highlights
  • Exoplanets orbit stars outside our solar system, hidden by stellar glare
  • Stellar wobbles reveal giant planets like Jupiter orbiting distant star
  • The transit method detects small dips in starlight when planets pass
Advertisement

The most mind-blowing discovery for astronomers has been planets around something that is not our star. Yet exoplanets are hard to observe directly, because the stars they orbit are so bright. Astronomers can't just go searching for the most over signs of life. They also have to look for the less obvious ones—like when a star's light dims or is jolted in its orbit by the planets looping around it. Those methods have subsequently found thousands of far-flung worlds and have suggested that there are worlds that orbit far outside the orbits of Earth, Mars, and Jupiter.

How NASA Detects Hidden Exoplanets Using Stellar Wobbles and Dimming Transits

As per a NASA report, one common technique involves spotting “wobbly” stars. A planet's gravitational tug shifts its star slightly off-centre, making the star appear to wobble from a distance. While the radial velocity method (discovers large planets like Jupiter) and the transit method (detects a drop in brightness in Earth-like planets) give size and orbit, and possibly indicate habitability.

In its 2009 Kepler mission, NASA detected planets of different sizes and distances from stars in various temperatures using the transit method, where 28 of them could be found within a habitable zone of a star where life could exist.

Astronomers have used transit timing to determine the distance of star and planet systems and have discovered a multitude of exoplanets, showing that planetary systems are common throughout the Milky Way.

NASA's TESS and other project missions are scanning the universe for other Earth-like planets and proving the existence of exoplanets, with many more patiently waiting to be found.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Exoplanets, Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lumio Arc 7 Projector Review: The Future of Casual Binge-Watching
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Radical Camera Upgrade and Pro-Level Cooling

Related Stories

Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Here's a Quick Look at Everything Leaked So Far
  2. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  4. Asus VivoBook S16, S14 Price Drops Under Rs. 50,000 With These Offers
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  6. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
  7. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  8. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Diamond 'Super-Earth' May Not Be Quite as Precious as Once Thought, Study Finds
  2. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Lobster Nebula’s Towering Spires and Massive Stars
  3. Could a Planet Exist Without a Host Star? Astronomers Say Rogue Worlds May Roam Freely
  4. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  5. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  6. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  7. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  8. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  10. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »