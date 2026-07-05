Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

With Amazon Prime Day 2026 entering its second day in India, there are discounts live across smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning to upgrade your smartphone, this could be a good opportunity, as handset prices continue to climb due to rising component costs. Xiaomi and Redmi have announced offers across nearly every price segment, from affordable budget models to flagship offerings. Shoppers can utilise instant bank discounts, coupon offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI benefits on select models to further drive down the prices.

If a flagship smartphone is on your wishlist, then the Xiaomi 17 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs. 1,29,999. Those looking for a premium flagship at a lower price can consider the Xiaomi 17T, while Redmi's lineup, including the Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro, and Redmi 15C 5G, is also available at discounted prices.

Alternatively, you can check out offers on smartphones priced under Rs. 1 lakh here. There are also good offers on Samsung smartphones and models from iQOO during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

Apart from direct discounts, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. There is also an unlimited five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions. To further reduce the prices, customers can avail of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 on eligible models. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the handset can also utilise no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months.

With the offers out of the way, here are the best deals on Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

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