Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi and Redmi have announced offers across nearly every price segment, from affordable budget models to flagship offerings.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 July 2026 11:01 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi 17T price in India starts at Rs. 59,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is available at a price of Rs. 1,29,999 on Amazon
  • Shoppers can also use no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months
  • The Amazon Prime Day sale runs from July 4 to July 6 in India
Advertisement

With Amazon Prime Day 2026 entering its second day in India, there are discounts live across smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning to upgrade your smartphone, this could be a good opportunity, as handset prices continue to climb due to rising component costs. Xiaomi and Redmi have announced offers across nearly every price segment, from affordable budget models to flagship offerings. Shoppers can utilise instant bank discounts, coupon offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI benefits on select models to further drive down the prices.

If a flagship smartphone is on your wishlist, then the Xiaomi 17 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs. 1,29,999. Those looking for a premium flagship at a lower price can consider the Xiaomi 17T, while Redmi's lineup, including the Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro, and Redmi 15C 5G, is also available at discounted prices.

VoltAmazon Prime Day Discussion
Explore More...

Alternatively, you can check out offers on smartphones priced under Rs. 1 lakh here. There are also good offers on Samsung smartphones and models from iQOO during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

Apart from direct discounts, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. There is also an unlimited five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions. To further reduce the prices, customers can avail of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 on eligible models. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the handset can also utilise no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months.

With the offers out of the way, here are the best deals on Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Redmi Turbo 5 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 Pro Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Here
Redmi A7 4G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Here
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 84,999 Rs. 55,249 Buy Here
Redmi 15C 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 4G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 32,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Here
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Buy Here
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Prime Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,249 Buy Here
Xiaomi 17 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Rs. 39,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India
  2. Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 for College Students in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From JBL, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Laptop Deals: Best Discounts on HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Acer Models
  2. Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Galaxy F56, More
  3. Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements
  6. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity
  8. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report
  10. Government Directs App Stores to Remove Malicious Apps Used to Disrupt E-Rickshaw Operations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »