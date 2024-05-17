Technology News

Acer Launches Acerpure Brand in India; Brings Air Purifiers, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, More

Acer forays into the consumer electronics category under the Acerpure brand.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 May 2024 13:28 IST
Acerpure Clean R1 and Clean R2 offer automated cleaning

Highlights
  • Acer has launched its sub-brand Acerpure in India
  • The lifestyle brand is available in some international markets
  • The Acerpure Air Purifiers has a starting price of Rs. 9,990
Acer unveiled its sub-brand Acerpure in India on Thursday (May 16) at an event in Bengaluru. The lifestyle brand, available in several Asian and European countries, makes its entry into the Indian market with a slew of new products, including air purifiers, fans, cordless vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners and water purifiers. The newly launched Acerpure Air Purifiers feature LCD panels while the robotic vacuum cleaners offer up to 5,000pA suction power and 65dB noise level.

The Acerpure Air Purifiers have a starting price of Rs. 9,990 in India. The price of the Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator Fan starts from Rs. 7,490. They are currently up for sale from Acer online store, Acer Exclusive stores and other e-commerce platforms.

Pricing of Acerpure water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and personal care products has not been announced yet. They are confirmed to be available in the country in the coming months.

Acerpure air purifiers, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners features 

Acerpure Air Purifiers series includes four models — Acerpure Cool C1, Cool C2, Pro P2 and Pro P3. The first three models are 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier while the Acerpure Pro P3 is a UVC air purifier. They come with LCD displays and feature multiple sensors to monitor air quality. The Acerpure Cool C1 and Cool C2 sports multi-directional swing with four timer modes. The Acerpure Pro P2 has a touch panel. The Acerpure Cool C1 and Pro P2 have 3-in-1 HEPA filters to purify air while the Acerpure Cool C2 and Pro P3 have 4-in-1 HEPA filters.

The vacuum cleaner portfolio of Acerpure comprises Acerpure Clean D1, Clean WD1, Clean R1 and Clean R2 models. The Acerpure Clean models are cordless vacuum cleaners with BLDC motors, a removable brush roll and a detachable battery pack. The Acerpure Clean D1 sports a 2,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a run time of 60 minutes, while the Clean WD1 has a 3,000mAh battery that is said to offer up to 35 minutes of running time.

The Acerpure Clean R1 and Clean R2 offer automated cleaning with wet and dry mopping capabilities. The former provides a working time of 110 minutes while the latter is touted to deliver 300 minutes of working time. Both models have up to five hours of charging time and 65dB noise level. They have a climbing threshold of 20mm. The Acerpure Clean R1 uses 4,000Pa suction power and a 3,200mAh battery capacity. The Acerpure Clean R2, on the other hand, has 5,000Pa suction power and 5200mAh battery capacity.

Acerpure's latest water purifier lineup includes Amrit Premium Pro, Amrit Elite, Amrit Supreme, and Acerpure Aqua models. They come with up to 8.7 litre storage capacity. The Acer subsidiary has also unveiled Acerpure Cozy fans and personal grooming products, including hair dryer and hair styler.

The launch of Acerpure brand marks Acer's foray into the consumer electronics space in the country. The brand is eyeing to unveil refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more in the Indian market soon. The company is collaborating with Dixon Technologies to manufacture Acerpure products in its facilities as part of the Make in India initiative.

