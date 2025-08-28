The AirTag is one of the very few products in Apple's device portfolio that has not been updated in a long time. The first-generation AirTag debuted in 2021, and since then, only a handful of new features have been added with software updates. However, the launch of its successor might finally be on the cards. As per reports, the AirTag 2 could be introduced at Apple's September event alongside the iPhone 17 series and other products.

Here's everything we know ahead of the AirTag 2 launch.

Reports suggest that the Apple AirTag 2 is set to be launched at Apple's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. Since the Bluetooth tracker is an iPhone accessory, it would make a lot of sense for the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce it alongside the rumoured TechWoven cases.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had claimed that the AirTag 2 was “nearly ready” for launch.

Pricing for the Apple AirTag 2 is yet to be revealed. Notably, the first-generation AirTag was launched in April 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,999 for a pack of four. It currently retails for Rs. 3,490 and Rs. 11,900, respectively.

Apple AirTag 2 Features (Expected)

The Apple AirTag 2 is expected to arrive with a new Ultra-Wideband (UWB chip. It is said to be on par with the chip in the iPhone 15. Its inclusion in the AirTag 2 could improve the range of the Precision Finding feature, enabling users to track and locate lost or stolen items more easily.

Currently, the AirTag can be located within a range of approximately 10 to 30m. With the new UWB chip, the range could be nearly tripled, as per a report.

In terms of design, the AirTag 2 is reported to be nearly indistinguishable from the current model. However, there will be improvements under the hood. As per rumours, it would carry privacy upgrades, including a speaker that will be more difficult to remove from the Bluetooth tracker.

In recent years, there have been instances of Bluetooth trackers, including AirTag, being used for nefarious purposes, such as stalking. While measures have been put in place to address them, Apple will adopt privacy-focused changes for the AirTag 2.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Apple is contending with lawsuits over the device, and it's in everyone's interest to make the new model more tamper-proof.”

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch date of the Apple AirTag 2.