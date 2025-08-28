Technology News
English Edition

Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know

Apple will adopt privacy-focused changes for the AirTag 2 to prevent misuse, as per reports.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2025 09:36 IST
Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know

Apple AirTag was launched in India at a price of Rs. 3,190 in India for a single piece

Highlights
  • Apple AirTag 2 may debut at the September 9 “Awe Dropping” event
  • It is expected to feature a new Ultra-Wideband chip for better range
  • Apple aims to address misuse concerns with stronger privacy protections
Advertisement

The AirTag is one of the very few products in Apple's device portfolio that has not been updated in a long time. The first-generation AirTag debuted in 2021, and since then, only a handful of new features have been added with software updates. However, the launch of its successor might finally be on the cards. As per reports, the AirTag 2 could be introduced at Apple's September event alongside the iPhone 17 series and other products.

Here's everything we know ahead of the AirTag 2 launch.

Apple AirTag 2 Launch Date, Price (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Apple AirTag 2 is set to be launched at Apple's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. Since the Bluetooth tracker is an iPhone accessory, it would make a lot of sense for the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce it alongside the rumoured TechWoven cases.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had claimed that the AirTag 2 was “nearly ready” for launch.

Pricing for the Apple AirTag 2 is yet to be revealed. Notably, the first-generation AirTag was launched in April 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,999 for a pack of four. It currently retails for Rs. 3,490 and Rs. 11,900, respectively.

Apple AirTag 2 Features (Expected)

The Apple AirTag 2 is expected to arrive with a new Ultra-Wideband (UWB chip. It is said to be on par with the chip in the iPhone 15. Its inclusion in the AirTag 2 could improve the range of the Precision Finding feature, enabling users to track and locate lost or stolen items more easily.

Currently, the AirTag can be located within a range of approximately 10 to 30m. With the new UWB chip, the range could be nearly tripled, as per a report.

In terms of design, the AirTag 2 is reported to be nearly indistinguishable from the current model. However, there will be improvements under the hood. As per rumours, it would carry privacy upgrades, including a speaker that will be more difficult to remove from the Bluetooth tracker.

In recent years, there have been instances of Bluetooth trackers, including AirTag, being used for nefarious purposes, such as stalking. While measures have been put in place to address them, Apple will adopt privacy-focused changes for the AirTag 2.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Apple is contending with lawsuits over the device, and it's in everyone's interest to make the new model more tamper-proof.”

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch date of the Apple AirTag 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple AirTag, Apple AirTag 2, Apple AirTag 2 Features, Airtag, AirTag 2, iPhone 17, Apple, Apple Awe Dropping event, apple event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected

Related Stories

Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  2. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  3. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  4. HP OmniBook 3 Review: A Smart Pick for Everyday Use
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  6. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  7. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  8. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  10. Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Key Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know
  2. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected
  3. New Analysis of 1977 Wow! Signal Reveals Stronger Cosmic Mystery
  4. Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope
  5. James Webb Detects Carbon Dioxide–Dominated Coma in Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
  6. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  9. BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United
  10. Beatoven.ai Unveils Maestro AI Music Generation Model, Announces Revenue-Sharing for Artists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »