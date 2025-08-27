Technology News
  Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know

Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch during the ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2025 11:29 IST
Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event is scheduled to take place on September 9

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 series could include four new smartphones
  • Apple might also unveil its latest Watch Series 11 during the launch
  • The ‘Awe Dropping’ logo appears on the Apple website
Apple officially announced that its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event will take place next month. During the event, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil its latest range of smartphones, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. However, people have also started discovering easter eggs that the company might have discreetly integrated into the Apple ‘Awe Dropping' launch event logo.

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' Event Name Could Be a Play on The Phrase Jaw Dropping

As spotted by MacRumors' Aaron Perris on the official Apple website, the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event interacts with a user's cursor. Announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event logo appears to show a thermal heat map, with black, red, and blue hues. As a user hovers their cursor over the widget, the dynamic Apple logo changes colours depending on where the cursor is pointing.

Since it is a thermal heat map, the logo turns red, with yellow edges, at points where the cursor is moved, probably to show the heat signature of the cursor. However, other social media users said that the interactive logo is not accessible on devices running the Windows operating system. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this claim, as it only worked on MacBook models and not on Windows laptops. Interestingly, it did work on mobile browsers on Android and iOS devices.

Moreover, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also took to X (formerly Twitter) to decipher what the colours in the logo of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event represent. Gurman said that the orange in the Apple logo represents the colour option of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, and similarly, the light blue for the iPhone 17 Air. He added that the moniker ‘Awe Dropping' is a play on the phrase “Jaw Dropping”, again representing the thin and light form factor for the iPhone 17 Air.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 9, in line with previous leaks. Additionally, people can read in detail what is expected to debut during Apple's event here.

Apple might unveil the latest iPhone 17 series, along with its new range of smartwatches, expected to be dubbed Watch Series 11. Moreover, the tech giant might also launch the successor to the Watch Ultra 2. The iPhone 17 series could include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The latest addition to the lineup, which is said to replace the iPhone Plus variants, might be the new iPhone 17 Air, which is said to boast a sleek design.

Further reading: Apple, Apple event, Apple Awe Dropping event, Apple Launch Event, Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 17 Air
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim? Here's What We Know

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know
