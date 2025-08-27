Technology News
iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch; Could Come in Green, Pink, Light Blue, and More Colours

iPhone 17 series is set to launch during Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event on September 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 16:43 IST
iPhone 17 Pro could be offered in five colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air could be offered in four colour options
  • iPhone 17 Air is said to be a thin and light handset
  • Apple recently confirmed the exact date for the launch event
Apple announced on Tuesday that its ‘Awe Dropping' launch will take place early next month. During the event, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil the latest iPhone 17 series. Ahead of its debut, the possible colourways of the upcoming lineup have leaked online, hinting that the standard iPhone 17 could be offered in six colour options. Apart from the standard variant, the tech giant could also launch the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) has shared via a social media post the alleged colourways of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17 variant is said to come in black, white, pewter grey, green, pink, and light blue. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro appeared in five colour options: black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange. Although the leaker did not reveal the possible colourways of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it is safe to assume that it might be offered in the same colour options as the Pro model.

Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch a new slim and light smartphone, dubbed iPhone 17 Air, which may be available in black, white, light gold, and light blue colourways. The handset is said to replace the iPhone Plus variant as the latest addition to the Cupertino tech giant's phone lineup.

iphone 17 series colours inline iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 17 Air could come in four colourways
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Setsuna Digital

 

Recently, an alleged video of the dummy iPhone 17 Air, in the light blue colour, had surfaced online, showing the phone from different angles. The colour option closely resembled the Apple MacBook Air with the M4 chip model. If the leaked information is true, it could mean that Apple is slightly moving away from its muted colour philosophy it had recently adopted for its iPhone models.

This comes shortly after Apple announced that it will hold its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, during which the iPhone 17 series could be unveiled. The company is also expected to launch its latest Apple Watch Series 11, along with the alleged successor to the Watch Ultra 2. Readers can know what is expected to launch during Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event here.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
