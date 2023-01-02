Technology News

Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report

Facebook parent Meta is said to have set up a working group including staffers from its public policy, communications, and content policy teams.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 January 2023 11:02 IST
Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk recently revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year on Twitter

Highlights
  • Meta has reportedly set up a working group to focus on the matter
  • The decision is now expected to be announced later in the month
  • Trump maintained that he had no interest in returning to Twitter

Facebook owner Meta is preparing to announce whether it will allow former US President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The social media giant had previously said it will decide by January 7 whether to allow the former president to return. However, that decision is now expected to be announced later in the month, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meta has set up a working group to focus on the matter, according to people with knowledge of its operations, the report said, adding that the group includes staffers from the public policy and communications teams, as well as from the content policy team.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

The development comes after Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year on the social media platform after polling users.

Trump maintained that he had no interest in returning to Twitter.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president had said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Trump has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of US voting since his 2020 election defeat and launched a bid in November to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Last month, Meta agreed to pay $725 million (roughly Rs. 6,000 crore) to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information.

The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing in December, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the proposed settlement the largest to ever be achieved in a US data privacy class action and the most that Meta has ever paid to resolve a class action lawsuit.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Donald Trump, Instagram
Toyota India Warns of Possible Data Breach Exposing Customers' Personal Information
BTC Opens at $16,570, ETH Joins Stablecoins in Recording Losses: First Monday of 2023
Featured video of the day
Looking for a New Smartphone? Here Are the Best Smartphones of 2022

Related Stories

Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  6. Toyota India Says Data Breach May Have Exposed Some Customers' Information
  7. India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter, MoS IT Says
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Getting Android 13 Update in India
  10. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Shark Tank India Season 2: How to Watch?
  2. BTC Opens at $16,570, ETH Joins Stablecoins in Recording Losses: First Monday of 2023
  3. Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report
  4. Toyota India Warns of Possible Data Breach Exposing Customers' Personal Information
  5. India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says
  6. ISRO’s Upcoming Experiments for 2023 Includes Dedicated Mission for Sun, Moon
  7. iPhone 15's A17 Chip Expected to Focus on Battery Life Over Power: Report
  8. Twitter to Soon Allow Users to Side Sweep Through Tweets, Trends, Topics, More
  9. Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius
  10. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried May Enter Guilty Plea on Cheating Charges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.