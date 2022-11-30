Technology News
loading

Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misinformation Policy, Experts Express Concerns Over False Claims

Elon Musk has signalled an interest in rolling back many of Twitter's previous rules meant to combat misinformation.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 30 November 2022 09:53 IST
Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misinformation Policy, Experts Express Concerns Over False Claims

Last week, Musk said he would grant “amnesty” to account holders who had been kicked off Twitter

Highlights
  • Twitter prohibited false claims about COVID-19 under the policy
  • More than 11,000 accounts were suspended for violating the rules
  • The policy was enacted in January 2020

Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus.

Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence update had been made to Twitter's online rules: "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

By Tuesday, some Twitter accounts were testing the new boundaries and celebrating the platform's hands-off approach, which comes after Twitter was purchased by Elon Musk.

“This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options,” tweeted Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID-19 misinformation. “A win for free speech and medical freedom!”

Twitter's decision to no longer remove false claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines disappointed public health officials, however, who said it could lead to more false claims about the virus, or the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

“Bad news,” tweeted epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who urged people not to flee Twitter but to keep up the fight against bad information about the virus. “Stay folks — do NOT cede the town square to them!”

While Twitter's efforts to stop false claims about COVID weren't perfect, the company's decision to reverse course is an abdication of its duty to its users, said Paul Russo, a social media researcher and dean of the Katz School of Science and Health at Yeshiva University in New York.

Russo added that it's the latest of several recent moves by Twitter that could ultimately scare away some users and even advertisers. Some big names in business have already paused their ads on Twitter over questions about its direction under Musk.

“It is 100% the responsibility of the platform to protect its users from harmful content,” Russo said. “This is absolutely unacceptable.”

The virus, meanwhile, continues to spread. Nationally, new COVID cases averaged nearly 38,800 a day as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — far lower than last winter but a vast undercount because of reduced testing and reporting. About 28,100 people with COVID were hospitalized daily and about 313 died, according to the most recent federal daily averages.

Cases and deaths were up from two weeks earlier. Yet a fifth of the U.S. population hasn't been vaccinated, most Americans haven't gotten the latest boosters, and many have stopped wearing masks.

Musk, who has himself spread COVID misinformation on Twitter, has signalled an interest in rolling back many of the platform's previous rules meant to combat misinformation.

Last week, Musk said he would grant “amnesty” to account holders who had been kicked off Twitter. He's also reinstated the accounts for several people who spread COVID misinformation, including that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose personal account was suspended this year for repeatedly violating Twitter's COVID rules.

Greene's most recent tweets include ones questioning the effectiveness of masks and making baseless claims about the safety of COVID vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, platforms like Twitter and Facebook have struggled to respond to a torrent of misinformation about the virus, its origins and the response to it.

Under the policy enacted in January 2020, Twitter prohibited false claims about COVID-19 that the platform determined could lead to real-world harms. More than 11,000 accounts were suspended for violating the rules, and nearly 100,000 pieces of content were removed from the platform, according to Twitter's latest numbers.

Despite its rules prohibiting COVID misinformation, Twitter has struggled with enforcement. Posts making bogus claims about home remedies or vaccines could still be found, and it was difficult on Tuesday to identify exactly how the platform's rules may have changed.

Messages left with San Francisco-based Twitter seeking more information about its policy on COVID-19 misinformation were not immediately returned Tuesday.

A search for common terms associated with COVID misinformation on Tuesday yielded lots of misleading content, but also automatic links to helpful resources about the virus as well as authoritative sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said Tuesday that the problem of COVID-19 misinformation is far larger than one platform, and that policies prohibiting COVID misinformation weren't the best solution anyway.

Speaking at a Knight Foundation forum Tuesday, Jha said misinformation about the virus spread for a number of reasons, including legitimate uncertainty about a deadly illness. Simply prohibiting certain kinds of content isn't going to help people find good information, or make them feel more confident about what they're hearing from their medical providers, he said.

“I think we all have a collective responsibility,” Jha said of combating misinformation about COVID. “The consequences of not getting this right — of spreading that misinformation — is literally tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily.”

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Covid 19
The Callisto Protocol, NFS Unbound, More: December Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misinformation Policy, Experts Express Concerns Over False Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  3. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  6. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  7. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  8. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  9. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  10. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. Genesis Crypto Brokerage Working to Avoid Bankruptcy Filing, Resolve Lending Business Issues
  2. Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misinformation Policy, Experts Express Concerns Over False Claims
  3. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  5. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  6. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  7. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
  8. Bank of Israel Seeks Task of Supervising Stable Crypto Assets, Here’s What’s Brewing
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.