Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk's X Agrees to Not Use Personal Data of EU Users for AI Training

Lawyers for X are due to file opposition papers against the suspension order by September 4, the court heard.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2024 16:27 IST
Elon Musk's X Agrees to Not Use Personal Data of EU Users for AI Training

Photo Credit: Reuters

X's AI chatbot is named Grok

Highlights
  • AI chatbots like Grok have risen to fame in recent years
  • Google and Meta have also created their respective AI assistants
  • Big Tech firms have been using user data to train their AI bots
Advertisement

Social media platform X agreed on Thursday not to train its AI systems for now using the personal data collected from European Union users before they had the option to withdraw their consent, an Irish court heard on Thursday.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the lead EU regulator for most of the top US internet firms due to the location of their EU operations in the country, this week sought an order to suspend or restrict X from processing the data of users for the purposes of developing, training or refining its AI systems.

Elon Musk-owned X has said it allows all users to decide if their public posts can be used by the platform's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok. To do so users have to untick a box in their privacy settings to opt out.

However Judge Leonie Reynolds said it was clear that X began processing EU users' data to train its AI systems on May 7 and only offered the option to opt out from July 16. The feature was also not initially rolled out to all users, she said.

A lawyer for the platform formerly known as Twitter said the data collected from EU users between May 7 and August 1 would not be used until proceedings on the Irish Data Protection Commission's (DPC) order are decided by the court.

Lawyers for X are due to file opposition papers against the suspension order by September 4, the court heard.

On a post on the social media platform on Wednesday, the X Global Government Affairs account said the order sought by the regulator was "unwarranted, overboard and singles out X without any justification."

The regulator's concerns over how X uses the data follows Meta Platforms' decision in June not to launch its Meta AI models in Europe for the time being after the Irish DPC told it to delay its plan.

Alphabet's Google also agreed to delay and make changes to its Gemini AI chatbot earlier this year following consultations with the Irish regulator.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, X, Grok, EU
Doom and Doom II Now Available in a 'Definitive' Enhanced Package, Upgraded for Modern Platforms
Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users

Related Stories

Elon Musk's X Agrees to Not Use Personal Data of EU Users for AI Training
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 300W Wired Charging Technology Revealed in Leaked Video
  2. Poco Pad Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Offer These UpgradesÂ Over Galaxy S23 FE
  4. Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  5. OpenAI Warns That Users Might Get Attached to ChatGPT's Voice Mode
  6. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes August 2024 List
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  8. Vivo Y58 5G Gets Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability
  9. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Generate AI Images Without a Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements
  3. Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch
  4. Google Begins Testing Wear OS 5.1 Based on Android 15 on Pixel Watch 2: Report
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor
  6. Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report
  7. Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites
  8. Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users
  9. Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
  10. Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »