Technology News
loading

Meta Layoff Impacts Some Indian Techies Within 2-3 Days of Their Joining

The Indian employees of Meta have been thrown off guard after the US firm announced 11,000 layoffs globally or 13 percent of its workforce.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 11 November 2022 00:16 IST
Meta Layoff Impacts Some Indian Techies Within 2-3 Days of Their Joining

The layoffs at Meta come within a week of massive job cuts at social media platform Twitter

Highlights
  • Mark Zuckerberg has promised 16 weeks of base pay as severance package
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made public a letter announcing the job cuts
  • Twitter has reportedly fired around 7,500 people across the globe

Some of the Indian techies, who switched to social media major Meta after quitting their stable jobs just two-three days ago, are among the 11,000 people laid off by the company.

Facebook has laid off 11,000 employees across the globe to cut down cost.

An IT professional Neelima Agarwal, who joined Meta two days back, posted on social media platfrom Linkedin that she is among the people who have lost their jobs.

"Relocated to Canada from India just a week back and joined Meta two days ago after going through such a long visa process. But the unfortunate sad day has come and I got laid off," she said.

Neelima had left her two-year old job at Microsoft Office in Hyderabad to join Meta, according to her LinkedIn profile.

After working for over three years at Amazon office in Bengaluru, Vishwajeet Jha said he joined Meta three days back and has been laid off now.

"I joined Meta three days back after waiting for the long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs," Jha posted.

The Indian employees of Meta, the firm that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have been thrown off guard after the US firm announced 11,000 layoffs globally or 13 percent of its workforce.

While no country-specific numbers have yet been disclosed, Meta's India staff are looking for clues on their future.

Company officials went incommunicado soon after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made public a letter he had written to employees announcing the job cuts.

Zuckerberg has promised 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service as severance package to the impacted employees.

Raju Kadam, who was part of Meta's technical team, said he has been in the US for 16 years and never faced job loss. "I have H1-B visa. my clock to leave the US has started today. I have been in the US for 16 years and seen the 2008, 2015 (oil) and 2020 downturns, but never lost my job," he said, adding that his sons are US citizens and their lives will be impacted.

The layoffs at Meta come within a week of massive job cuts at social media platform Twitter.

As part of a cost-cutting exercise, Twitter has reportedly fired around 7,500 people across the globe, including more than half of the people who worked for the company in India.

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Layoff
Twitter's Chief of Information Security Lea Kissner Exists Company Amid Mass Layoffs
DoT Extends Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Indian Telecommunication Bill Draft Till November 20
Featured video of the day
Namma Yatri App To Rival Ola and Uber: All You Need To Know

Related Stories

Meta Layoff Impacts Some Indian Techies Within 2-3 Days of Their Joining
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Explained: How Shopee Became Brazil’s Most-Downloaded Shopping App
  2. Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline to Show Pictures Taken on Routes
  3. Siri Suggestions Feature Can Be Misused for Phishing Scams: Report
  4. TikTok Names ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew as New CEO
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  6. Fiio M6 Review
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro Review
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Collapse After Binance Calls Off FTX Deal
  9. The Crown to Khakee The Bihar Chapter, the 7 Biggest TV Series in November
  10. Amazon Drops Tanmay Bhat, Keeps Kanan Gill for Comicstaan Season 2
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Said to Be Investigated by US Authorities for Potential Securities Violations
  2. DoT Extends Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Indian Telecommunication Bill Draft Till November 20
  3. Meta Layoff Impacts Some Indian Techies Within 2-3 Days of Their Joining
  4. Twitter's Chief of Information Security Lea Kissner Exists Company Amid Mass Layoffs
  5. ASML Launches EUR 12 Billion Buyback, Upgrades 2025 Forecast
  6. Zomato Crosses Billion Dollar Annualised Revenue Mark for the First Time in Q2 Ended September
  7. Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed
  8. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Trailer Reimagines Classic Tale for Netflix
  9. Google Chrome Update With 'High Severity' Bug Fixes on Mobiles, Windows, Mac, and Linux Released
  10. Realme 9 Pro 5G Android 13 Open Beta Programme Starts Rolling Out: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.