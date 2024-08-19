Technology News
English Edition

X to Close Operations in Brazil Due to Judge's Content Orders

X says that it has decided to close operations in Brazil "effective immediately" to protect the safety of its staff.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 August 2024 19:12 IST
X to Close Operations in Brazil Due to Judge's Content Orders

Photo Credit: Reuters

X published pictures of a document allegedly signed by the Brazilian judge

Highlights
  • X says it has closed operations in Brazil "effective immediately"
  • The platform says it has closed operations to protect the safety of staff
  • X will continue to remain available to users in Brazil
Advertisement

Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil "effective immediately" due to what it called "censorship orders" by Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, claims Moraes secretly threatened one of the company's legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.

The social media giant published pictures of a document allegedly signed by Moraes which says a daily fine of 20,000 reais ($3,653) and an arrest decree would be imposed against X representative Rachel Nova Conceicao if the platform did not fully comply to Moraes' orders.

"To protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately," X said.

Brazil's Supreme Court, where Moraes has a seat, told Reuters it would not speak on the matter and would not confirm nor deny the authenticity of the document shared by X.

The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, the platform said on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts, as he investigates so-called "digital militias" that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes opened an inquiry earlier this year into the billionaire after Musk said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. Musk has called the Moraes' decisions regarding X "unconstitutional."

After Musk's challenges, X representatives reversed course and told Brazil's Supreme Court that the social media giant would comply with the legal rulings.

Lawyers representing X in Brazil in April told the Supreme Court that "operational faults" have allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform, after Moraes had asked X to explain why it allegedly had not fully complied with his decisions.

Musk, in posts on X on Saturday, called Moraes an "utter disgrace to justice" and said the company could not have agreed to the judge's "secret censorship and private information handover demands."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Brazil
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series India Launch Date Set for August 27
Foxconn Chief Defends Hiring Practices After Report Married Women Rejected in India

Related Stories

X to Close Operations in Brazil Due to Judge's Content Orders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Key Specifications Tipped; Could Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  4. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Block Some Messages From Unknown Senders
  7. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ Tipped to Debut With These New Names
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD to Acquire Server Builder ZT Systems for $4.9 Billion in Cash and Stock
  2. Foxconn Chief Defends Hiring Practices After Report Married Women Rejected in India
  3. X to Close Operations in Brazil Due to Judge's Content Orders
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series India Launch Date Set for August 27
  5. Oppo A3 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iQOO 13 SoC, Other Key Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Light Strip Design
  7. Apple AirPods 4th Generation Model to Launch in Two Variants in September: Mark Gurman
  8. Age of Empires Mobile to Hit Google Play Store, App Store on October 17
  9. WhatsApp Working on Feature to Block Messages from Unknown Senders; Tests Like Reactions for Status Updates
  10. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »