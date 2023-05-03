Technology News

OnePlus Pad: Stepping Into Unfamiliar Territory With a Premium Android Tablet

On this week’s orbital, we discuss OnePlus’ first tablet, what makes it so different and the competition that it will be up against.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2023 18:37 IST
OnePlus Pad: Stepping Into Unfamiliar Territory With a Premium Android Tablet

The OnePlus Pad runs OxygenOS which has been optimised for its large display

OnePlus Tab is a brand-new product from the Chinese smartphone brand and the company decided to take a big and bold step launching a premium tablet. This puts its rather premium-looking OnePlus Pad up against offerings from Samsung, Lenovo, and even Apple. We aren't sure if this is the first of many Android-powered tablets to come, but OnePlus has instilled some confidence in buyers by announcing three new accessories to enhance its tablet experience. While we aren't done testing the OnePlus Pad just yet, we have noticed a few details, some of which are positives and some negatives.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host and Reviewer Pranav Hegde talks to Senior Reviewer, Sheldon Pinto (myself) about my impressions about the OnePlus Pad so far. We discussed everything from its pricing, to its design, its new accessories, and a bit about the competition as well.

We start off with pricing, and our attention immediately goes to the lack of cellular connectivity, which OnePlus has missed out on. The tablet is available in just one model and it offers everything one would expect from a premium tablet save for cellular connectivity, making hotspot tethering the only way to stay connected on the move.

The OnePlus Pad's design is definitely its selling point. Apart from being sleek, its design is very unique and those thick antenna lines do remind us of some older iPhone models as well. The centre-mounted camera on the back surely adds a unique touch.

Also interesting is the OnePlus Pad's 11.61-inch LCD display that offers a 144Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, but at the same time has a rather low 144Hz touch sampling rate, which may not be good for gamers. There are also some other minor issues with the display that we delve into apart from its odd 7:5 display aspect ratio.

The tablet has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and our review unit comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus seems to have optimised its software well, but not just in terms of smoothness, but also in terms of tablet-friendly features.

Battery life from the 9,510mAh cell seems solid so far, but we have yet to test out the tablet's capability in both work and casual modes. We also discuss how our experience has been with the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard case and its tiny trackpad before checking out the competition that includes Apple's new iPad 2022 as it also comes with similar accessories that are priced a bit higher.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Accessories, OnePlus Pad Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Hollywood Productions Expected to Hit Delays as Writers Go on Strike After Negotiations Break Down
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications Leak; Will Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12-Megapixel Cameras: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad: Stepping Into Unfamiliar Territory With a Premium Android Tablet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  3. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T to Be Sold at This Price Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Day
  10. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Come With Upgraded Camera Over the Galaxy S21 FE: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch in Summer 2023, Will Be Sold in the US: Details
  3. Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
  4. Apple Likely to Report 4 Percent Drop in Quarterly Revenue Despite Recovery in China
  5. Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2
  6. UK to Ban Cold Calling for Crypto, Insurance Deals to Zero Down on Fraud Activities Draining Billions
  7. National Film Development Corporation Plans to Back Film Productions Again, Launch Its Own Streaming Service
  8. Google Pixel Tablet Leaked Render Suggests Design, Thick Bezels Ahead of Launch
  9. Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Borrows Heavily From its Video Game Roots to Offer a Compelling Plot
  10. VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.