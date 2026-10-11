Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals With Dolby Atmos

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started last week with discounts across a range of product categories. The audio category is receiving substantial price cuts during this festival sale. Popular soundbars and portable systems from brands like JBL and Sonos are seeing discounts of up to 60 percent off or more. Alongside these baseline reductions, shoppers can avail bank incentives such as a 10 percent instant discount on select credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers and no cost EMI options as well.

Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival

In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, buyers can find discounts on soundbars from brands such as Blaupunkt, Zebronics, Boat, JBL and Sonos. The Blaupunkt SBW600 Klassic 8.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is available at Rs. 19,990, down from Rs. 69,990.

Zebronics Juke Bar 11000 Soundbar costs Rs. 59,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 1,69,999. If you are looking for premium home audio options, you can also consider the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at Rs. 42,499, down from Rs. 49,999.

In addition to these price reductions, customers can get an extra 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. You can also get up to 5 percent back when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for payments. There are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay Later options. You can check coupon offers and exchange offers before placing an order.

Here are the best deals on Dolby Atmos soundbars during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Flipkart is also running the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, so shoppers can compare the prices across websites to avail the best deals.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link Blaupunkt SBW600 Klassic 8.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Rs. 69,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now Zebronics Juke Bar 11000 Soundbar Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now Boat Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Rs. 37,990 Rs. 10,799 Buy Now JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass Rs. 39,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 42,499 Buy Now Sonos Arc Ultra Rs. 99,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now

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