Apple's ecosystem now includes about 2.5 billion active devices around the world, according to CEO Tim Cook. During its recent earnings call, the Apple executive revealed the Cupertino-based tech giant's breadth of reach across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other products. It is seen as a new milestone for the company and reflects sustained demand for its hardware, especially the iPhone, in the last quarter, which was described as “staggering”.

Apple's Earnings Call Revelations

The 2.5 billion figure for active devices marks a significant milestone for Apple's ecosystem, Tim Cook said while revealing the company's fiscal 2026 first-quarter financial results (via CNBC). Previously, the company recorded 2.35 billion active devices in January 2025, up from 2.2 billion active devices in 2024.

This translates to roughly 150,000,000 new devices added to Apple's active install base between 2024–2025 and 2025–2026. The figure includes key Apple products like iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

As per the tech giant, the iPhone contributed to a large chunk of its active devices. Apple is said to have built on its success via an ecosystem of products that work with the iPhone.

During the earnings call, Tim Cook highlighted that Apple reported record revenue of $143.7 billion for Q1 2026. This was primarily driven by the iPhone family, which generated $85.3 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year. Services also posted an all-time revenue record of $30.01 billion, while Mac revenue declined due to a tough comparison with last year's launches.

The iPad revenue was recorded at $8.60 billion, while Mac's revenue was $8.39 billion in Q1 2026. Apple's wearables, which include the latest Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra, reported a revenue of $11.49 billion.

India emerged as a key highlight in the earnings call. CEO Tim Cook said Apple saw strong double-digit revenue growth in the country and recorded its best-ever December quarter, supported by retail expansion. The company's CFO, Kevan Parekh, added that Apple's installed base in India grew at a double-digit rate, reinforcing the company's view of India as a significant long-term growth market.