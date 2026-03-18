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Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Launch Teased Along With Key Specifications

Huawei MatePad 11.5 is set to be the company’s first tablet to launch in India in more than five years.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 12:06 IST
Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Launch Teased Along With Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 will sport a single rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 will sport a PaperMatte display
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 will pack a 10,100mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Huawei MatePad 11.5 will be launched in India soon, as the Chinese tech giant's first tablet in more than five years. The Huawei MatePad T8 was the last tablet to be unveiled in the country in September 2020. A dedicated microsite for the tablet on an e-commerce platform has also been updated to reveal its effective price in India. Huawei has also confirmed the key specifications and features of the MatePad 11.5, including its battery capacity and display features. The tablet is confirmed to be equipped with the same capacity battery as its Chinese counterpart.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the Huawei MatePad 11.5 has been updated to reveal that the tablet will be launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 27,999. However, this is an effective price, which might also include bank discounts, cashbacks, and other introductory offers. Moreover, customers will be able to avail up to six-month EMI options. The MatePad 11.5 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The tablet will be offered in pink and silver colourways.

huawei matepad 115 price inline Huawei MatePad 11.5

Huawei MatePad 11.5 will be offered in two colourways
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Confirmed to arrive soon in India, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 will also ship with a detachable keyboard, shown in white. Additionally, it will also feature stylus support, which will magnetically attach to the top of the tablet. It appears with a pill-shaped rear camera module, which might house a single camera lens. The centred company branding also appears on the panel. It also appears with relatively thick bezels.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 will be equipped with an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456x1,600 pixels) PaperMatte display, which is claimed to offer “natural light-like eye comfort” and 200 nits of brightness. The company will also launch a non-PaperMatte display variant, too. The tech firm will equip the Huawei MatePad 11.5 with a quad speaker setup.

According to the microsite, the MatePad 11.5 has a 10,100mAh battery. The tablet supports 40W wired fast charging. The company claims that it offers up to 14 hours of 1080p video playback on a single charge. It will also boast a metal unibody design, while being 6.1mm thick. This comes soon after the company teased its comeback to India. While it is confirmed to launch soon in the country, the exact launch date remains under wraps.

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Further reading: Huawei MatePad 11.5, Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Huawei MatePad 11.5 India Launch, Huawei MatePad 11.5 Specifications, Huawei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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