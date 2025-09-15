Technology News
Apple's iOS 26 update was first previewed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in May.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPad 8th generation and newer are compatible with the iPadOS 26 update

Highlights
  • The new Apple OS updates are likely to be available at 10:30pm IST
  • iPhone 11 series and newer are eligible for the update
  • macOS Tahoe is compatible with MacBook Air 2020 and newer
Apple's iOS 26 update is now rolling out to eligible iPhone models, along with iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. The major operating system (OS) update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers was showcased at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) in May. The new OS brings the Cupertino-based tech giant's new Liquid Glass technology, new lock screen features, upgrades to existing features, and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Apple Intelligence features. Check the eligible devices and how to download and install the update.

iOS 26 Update: Eligible Devices

The iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air will get run on iOS 26 out-of-the-box. These handsets will go on sale on September 19. Apart from this, the following iPhone models will receive the iOS 26 update via an over-the-air (OTA) software update:

How to Download and Install the iOS 26 Update

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Go to the General > Software Update.
  3. The iPhone will check for any pending updates automatically.
  4. Tap on Download & Install.
  5. Wait for the iOS 26 update to install, and your iPhone will reboot.

iPadOS 26 Update: Eligible Devices

The iPadOS 26 update is currently available for the following devices:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation and newer)
  • iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation and newer)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and newer, including M2 and M3)
  • iPad (8th generation and newer, including A16)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and newer, including A17 Pro)

How to Download and Install iPadOS 26 Update

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.
  2. Scroll to General > Software Update.
  3. Your iPad should automatically search for any pending updates.
  4. Wait till the iPadOS 26 update appears, and tap Update Now.
  5. Tap Install Now to install the update.

macOS Tahoe: Eligible Devices

macOS Tahoe is available with the following devices as an over-the-air (OTA) software update:

  • MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and newer)
  • MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and newer)
  • MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • iMac (2020 and newer)
  • Mac mini (2020 and newer)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and newer)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and newer)

How to Download and Install macOS Tahoe Update

  1. Locate the Apple Menu button on the desktop at the top corner of the screen
  2. Go to System Settings and click on General.
  3. A Software Update menu should pop up in the window, and the device will automatically look for pending updates
  4. Click on Update Now once macOS Tahoe appears
  5. Enter your admin password to begin the installation process — do not close the lid of the MacBook or let your Mac computer go to sleep during this process.
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

iOS 26 Update Released Alongside iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe: Check Eligible Models, How to Download
