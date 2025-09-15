Apple's iOS 26 update is now rolling out to eligible iPhone models, along with iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. The major operating system (OS) update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers was showcased at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) in May. The new OS brings the Cupertino-based tech giant's new Liquid Glass technology, new lock screen features, upgrades to existing features, and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Apple Intelligence features. Check the eligible devices and how to download and install the update.

The iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air will get run on iOS 26 out-of-the-box. These handsets will go on sale on September 19. Apart from this, the following iPhone models will receive the iOS 26 update via an over-the-air (OTA) software update:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the General > Software Update. The iPhone will check for any pending updates automatically. Tap on Download & Install. Wait for the iOS 26 update to install, and your iPhone will reboot.

The iPadOS 26 update is currently available for the following devices:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation and newer)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation and newer)

iPad Air (3rd generation and newer, including M2 and M3)

iPad (8th generation and newer, including A16)

iPad mini (5th generation and newer, including A17 Pro)

Open the Settings app on your iPad. Scroll to General > Software Update. Your iPad should automatically search for any pending updates. Wait till the iPadOS 26 update appears, and tap Update Now. Tap Install Now to install the update.

macOS Tahoe: Eligible Devices

macOS Tahoe is available with the following devices as an over-the-air (OTA) software update:

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and newer)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and newer)

MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and newer)

Mac mini (2020 and newer)

Mac Studio (2022 and newer)

Mac Pro (2019 and newer)