OnePlus Pad 3 was unveiled in India on Thursday alongside the OnePlus 13s. The latest Android tablet from the Chinese tech brand arrives in two colourways and features a 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution and 7:5 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Pad 3 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options in India. It is available in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue colourways in the country. It will be available in Europe and North America starting today. It is confirmed to go on sale in India on a later date. Price details for India should be revealed soon.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, 315ppi pixel density, and 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is touted to deliver 540Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The display has TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside Adreno 830 GPU and up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM. The tablet carries up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

On the rear, the OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet has eight speakers. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also supports face unlock feature.

The OnePlus Pad 3 has vapour chambers made of a graphene composite material to dissipate heat. The tablet can be paired with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately). The keyboard can be adjusted to between 110 and 165 degree angle, while the stylus is claimed to sense 16,000 different levels of pressure. The tablet has an improved Open Canvas feature for multitasking and lets users run up to three apps side-by-side in full screen.

OnePlus Pad 3 houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The battery is advertised to last up to 72 days in standby mode on a single charge. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 to 100 percent in 92 minutes. It measures 289.61×209.66×5.97mm in size and weighs 675g.