Xiaomi Pad 6 is set to launch in India on June 13. The company has confirmed the launch of its new Android tablet, that will debut alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Active next week. Xiaomi has teased some of the key specifications and features of the upcoming Pad 6. The Android tablet is already available on sale in China and is expected to pack the same hardware in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has been reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmark website.

The listing of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 on Geekbench, spotted by PriceBaba, suggests the performance details of the Android tablet. According to the report, the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is seen with the model number 23043RP34I. It is said to be listed on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It is unknown if the company plans to launch more RAM options in India.

The variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 listed on Geekbench is said to run Android 13. It is likely to feature MIUI 14 for Pad out-of-the-box. The tablet is listed with scores of 875 and 2615 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

These specifications suggest that the Xiaomi Pad 6 India variant will be similar to the one available in China.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications

Xiaomi's Pad 6 sports an 11-inch LCD with a 2.8K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The screen offers support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Android tablet also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-tuned quad-speakers.

On the back, there is a single 13-megapixel camera sensor. The Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 8-megapixel front camera on the longer bezel. The Android tablet packs an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging. It was launched in China at a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The tablet weighs about 490g and is 6.55mm thick.

