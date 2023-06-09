Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi Pad 6 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 13:21 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The Android tablet reportedly listed on Geekbench with 8GB RAM
  • It is seen running Android 13 out-of-the-box

Xiaomi Pad 6 is set to launch in India on June 13. The company has confirmed the launch of its new Android tablet, that will debut alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Active next week. Xiaomi has teased some of the key specifications and features of the upcoming Pad 6. The Android tablet is already available on sale in China and is expected to pack the same hardware in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has been reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmark website.

The listing of the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 on Geekbench, spotted by PriceBaba, suggests the performance details of the Android tablet. According to the report, the Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is seen with the model number 23043RP34I. It is said to be listed on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It is unknown if the company plans to launch more RAM options in India.

The variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 listed on Geekbench is said to run Android 13. It is likely to feature MIUI 14 for Pad out-of-the-box. The tablet is listed with scores of 875 and 2615 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

These specifications suggest that the Xiaomi Pad 6 India variant will be similar to the one available in China.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications

Xiaomi's Pad 6 sports an 11-inch LCD with a 2.8K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The screen offers support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Android tablet also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-tuned quad-speakers.

On the back, there is a single 13-megapixel camera sensor. The Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 8-megapixel front camera on the longer bezel. The Android tablet packs an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging. It was launched in China at a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The tablet weighs about 490g and is 6.55mm thick.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications, Xiaomi Pad 6 India Launch
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shakes Off Apple Vision Pro, Says Meta Quest Headsets Are 'Accessible and Affordable'

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  4. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  5. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  6. Here's How Much Zeiss Prescription Lenses for the Apple Vision Pro May Cost
  7. 'Not the One I Want': Mark Zuckerberg Unimpressed With Apple Vision Pro
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  9. Itel S23 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Amazon Page Goes Live
  10. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  2. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets PM Modi, Discusses Need for Global Regulation of AI
  3. Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Kameo Fighters in Bone-Krunching Gameplay Trailer
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6 India Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; Suggests Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shakes Off Apple Vision Pro, Says Meta Quest Headsets Are 'Accessible and Affordable'
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 4, Teased to Feature Hole-Punch Display
  7. Apple Vision Pro Zeiss Prescription Lenses Could Cost Up to $600 a Pair: Mark Gurman
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Low; Polygon, Tron Mint Small Gains
  9. US Senators Introduce Two New Bills on Artificial Intelligence in Congress: Details
  10. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Coming in Early 2024, Gets Cryptic Gameplay Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.